'Time to live a new dream' – Gabriel Jesus' farewell message to Man City after £45m Arsenal transfer

The Brazil international scored 95 goals for the Citizens and collected eight major trophies, but he is now starting a new adventure with the Gunners

Gabriel Jesus has thanked Manchester City in an emotional farewell message, as the Brazilian striker is now looking forward to chasing a “new dream” with Arsenal.

A protracted transfer saga involving the 25-year-old forward has been brought to a close, with the Gunners officially announcing a £45 million ($55m) transfer.

Jesus is heading to Emirates Stadium after five-and-a-half years at Etihad Stadium which delivered 95 goals through 236 appearances, four Premier League titles, an FA Cup triumph and three Carabao Cup wins.

Why has Gabriel Jesus swapped Man City for Arsenal?

While Pep Guardiola regularly found a place for Jesus in his plans, he was forced out of his natural central striking berth and has seen City splash out on Norwegian frontman Erling Haaland this summer.

Arsenal are prepared to make him a focal point in their attack, with the Brazil international looking forward to opening a new chapter with the north London heavyweights.

Thanks Man City and all the people who made this club my life for all these years. Time to live a new dream!



Thanks @mancity pic.twitter.com/c0jzYa0qw1 — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) July 4, 2022

He has posted in a video message on social media: “The little boy from Jardim Peri, in the north of Sao Paulo, had a dream. When I was a kid, I just wanted to play football. The dream was becoming true.

“I wanted to conquer Brazil, and I did. I wanted to represent my country, and I did. So, the phone rang. On the other side of the line was a new dream. One I hadn’t even dreamed of yet.

“When I realised, I was here. In Manchester, wearing the City shirt. Here I experienced everything. I cried, I smiled, I conquered, I was happy, I learned.

“I dream of conquering, and we did. I experienced everything I ever wanted.

“Thank you, City. For being my life for more than five years.

“The boy from Jardim Peri will never stop dreaming. It’s time to live a new dream.”

Will Gabriel Jesus be a success at Arsenal?

Time for Gabriel Jesus to make his mark 💥 pic.twitter.com/tuGC5C082k — GOAL (@goal) July 4, 2022

Jesus will once again be filling the No.9 jersey as he links up with his new club, although that should mean he gets to lead the line on a more regular basis at Arsenal.

His pedigree is without question, with 58 Premier League goals and a further 19 in 56 games for his country.

He will have plenty of support in the final third with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe ready to provide the ammunition to will allow him to thrive.

There is also a World Cup finals in Qatar for Jesus to think about, with it important for him to be playing and scoring regularly in order to figure prominently in Tite’s thoughts ahead of that event.

Mikel Arteta will give a new arrival opportunities to find his feet during pre-season, while a competitive debut for the Gunners could be made in a 2022-23 Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on August 5.

