New Arsenal signing Suarez aiming to emulate Henry & Bergkamp exploits

The Barcelona man has joined the Gunners on loan until the end of the season and is keen to follow in the footsteps of his heroes

New Arsenal signing Denis Suarez says that he hopes to emulate the efforts of club legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp during his stay in the Premier League.

The Barcelona midfielder has signed a loan deal with the Gunners until the end of the season after putting pen to paper on a fresh set of terms at Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old was formerly on the books at Manchester City in the English top-flight between 2011 and 2013, but the Spaniard says that his new club were the side who inspired him most growing up.

“One thing no one knows about me is that, when I was little and I used to watch the Premier League on the TV, Arsenal were a team that really inspired me,” Suarez told Arsenal's official website.

“I used to watch Bergkamp and Henry - they’re both legends of the club and hopefully we can follow in their footsteps.”

Suarez’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium makes for a reunion with his former Sevilla boss Unai Emery, who succeeded Arsene Wenger as manager of the Gunners last year.

The former Villarreal man has nothing but praise for the former Paris Saint-Germain boss, and offered up an effusive assessment of the pair’s working rapport.

“I have a very good relationship with him,” Suarez added. “I spent a year with him at Sevilla when we won the Europa League.

“I think he’s a very demanding coach and one of the best coaches in the world right now - I’ve been saying that for a while.

“I’m really happy to have the chance to work with him again and I hope that the rest of the season is successful for me and the club."

With the deal signed, Suarez also laid out his ambitions with the club over the coming months, particularly in regards to European success with the Gunners.

“I’ve come here to play as much as possible and try to help the team qualify for the Champions League,” he stated.

“I’d like to win the Europa League with Arsenal too - why not? It’s a trophy I won under Unai Emery at Sevilla and I’d love to win it again here.”

Suarez will be in line for his club debut when his new side travel to his former team City in a vital clash on Sunday.