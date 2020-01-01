Neville hands seven players first international call-ups ahead of England Lionesses’ September training camp

The England boss has welcomed a few fresh players into his squad as the journey towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 begins

Phil Neville has handed seven players first international call-ups ahead of the Lionesses’ September training camp.

The England squad will reconvene for the first time in seven months next Tuesday at their base in Burton to undergo an intensive seven-day training camp.

An 11-a-side training match will also be staged behind closed doors on September 18, with Neville's players set to return to competitive action next month against in Wiesbaden.

Article continues below

More teams

The Lionesses haven't played since losing their final SheBelieves Tournament match against on March 11, but will have plenty to play for over the next three years in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup in and New Zealand.

England will be involved in a home nations collaboration for Great Britain's Olympic campaign next summer, with the UEFA Women’s European Championship due to take place one year later, having been postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Neville has welcomed seven new faces into the fold as preparations begin in earnest, with defensive trio Lotte Wubben-Moy, Millie Turner and Esme Morgan, midfielders Ella Toone, Niamh Charles and Katie Zelem, and forward Rinsola Babajide all set to make their international bows in October.

We've missed you guys. 🤩



Phil Neville has named a 30-player squad for our September training camp at St. George’s Park. — Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 8, 2020

The Lionesses head coach said after announcing his 30-player squad on Tuesday: “This is a critical moment in our development of England Women. Every camp from now on is aimed at building a team capable of competing for the highest honours in world football, including the prestigious home EURO in 2022 and, ultimately, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“It is important that we offer as many opportunities as possible for some of the country’s best young talent to stake their claim for a place in the senior England squad for this exciting three-year period.

“All the youngsters who have been given their opportunity today are extremely deserving of their senior call-ups, having performed strongly at club level and through England’s development teams. Now is their opportunity to prove themselves at senior international level and I am excited to see the blend of youthful ambition and senior experience.

“Introducing greater competition for places and providing opportunities for young players to develop is absolutely key to taking England Women to the next level as we begin the long build towards the home EURO and FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton ( ), Sandy MacIver ( ), Ellie Roebuck ( ), Carly Telford ( )

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (N/A), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk ( ), Alex Greenwood (N/A), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus ( ), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson ( ), Lotte Wubben-Moy (N/A)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rinsola Babajide ( ), Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (N/A), Ellen White (Manchester City)