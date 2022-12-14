'It's never easy' - France boss Deschamps targeting back-to-back World Cup triumphs after coming through Morocco semi-final test

- Holders France reach final
- Beat Morocco 2-0 in last four
- Deschamps mindful of challenge
WHAT HAPPENED? Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani ensured defending champions France booked a date with Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, seeing off Morocco in a 2-0 semi-final victory. Head coach Didier Deschamps spoke after the match and revealed his emotions as the tournament reaches its climax.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters after the win, Deschamps explained: "There is emotion, pride. It was still a significant step. There will be one last. We've been together with the players for a month, it's never easy, but it's been a joy so far."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory against the Atlas Lions means France have become the first side since Brazil in 2002 to reach back-to-back World Cup finals. Morocco put up a valiant effort, though, and drop into the third-place playoff following an exceptional tournament. Deschamps now also has the chance to become the only person in World Cup history to lift the trophy as a player once, and crucially as a manager twice.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The one thing stood between Les Bleus and back-to-back World Cup crowns is Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, who decimated Croatia in their semi-final and are powered by Lionel Messi, who is in search of his first World Cup in what is his final tournament.