Netherlands vs Portugal: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Portugal will face the Netherlands on Wednesday in a UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 contest. Both teams drew in their first games in a tight Group C.
Having failed to register victory in their opening games, the duo are prepared for a wide race to the quarter-finals - and know defeat could prove the final nail in their last-eight prospects.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Netherlands vs Portugal
|Date
|July 13, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN2
Team news and rosters
|Position
|Netherlands roster
|Goalkeepers
|Van Veenendaal, Van Domselaar, Lorsheyd
|Defenders
|Nouwen, Van der Gragt, Van Dongen, Wilms, Dijkstra, Casparij, Olislagers, Janssen
|Midfielders
|Roord, Spitse, Van de Donk, Pelova, Groenen, Egurrola
|Forwards
|Beerensteyn, Miedema, Martens, Jansen, Leuchter, Brugts
The Netherlands drew with Sweden in their first match of the tournament, with Jill Roord scoring the only goal for the Oranje in the match.
That draw ended a two-match winning streak for the Netherlands, having defeated Belarus and Finland in the lead-up to this summer's competition. The team has five wins, two draws and two losses in 2022.
After failing to qualify for this tournament from 1984 through 2005, the Netherlands debuted in 2009 with a trip to the semifinals. They hosted the 2017 tournament and ended up as champions, winning all six of they matches along the way.
Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Wilms, van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen, Groenen, Spitse, Roord, van de Donk, Martens, Beerensteyn; van Veenendaal
|Position
|Portugal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Pereira, Morais, R. Costa
|Defenders
|Amado, Correia, Rebelo, Marchão, C. Costa, Alves, Gomes
|Midfielders
|Pires, Marques, Norton, T. Pinto, F. Pinto, Dolores Silva, Nazareth, Faria
Forwards
|Borges, J. Silva, Diana Silva, Mendes, Encarnação
Portugal opened their tournament against Switzerland in a 2-2 draw. They came from two goals down to get the result, having trailed 2-0 after five minutes, with Diana Gomes and Jéssica Silva sealing their second half comeback.
The draw was the second in a row for Portugal. They have four wins, three losses and two draws in 2022.
This is the second time that Portugal have qualified for this tournament. In 2017, the team had one win and two losses, before exiting in the group stage.
Predicted Portugal starting XI: Amado, Gomes, Costa, Marchao, Pinto, Silva, Norton, Silva, Silva, Borges; Pereira
Last five results
|Netherlands results
|Portugal results
|Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Jul 9)
|Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (Jul 9)
|Netherlands 2-1 Finland (Jul 2)
|Portugal 1-1 Australia (Jun 28)
|Netherlands 3-0 Belarus (Jun 28)
|Portugal 1-0 Greece (Jun 25)
|England 5-1 Netherlands (Jun 26)
|Portugal 4-0 Greece (Jun 22)
|Netherlands 5-1 South Africa (Apr 12)
|Portugal 3-0 Bulgaria (Apr 12)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|9/13/2014
|Netherlands 3-2 Portugal
|10/26/2013
|Portugal 0-7 Netherlands