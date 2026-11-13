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Netherlands vs Greece Match Preview

Netherlands host Greece at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam in a Group 2 decider that will go a long way to deciding who tops UEFA Nations League A heading into the quarter-finals.

The two sides are locked level on eight points at the summit, making this a straight shootout for first place. Germany sit five points back in third, meaning the winner here will be firmly in control of their own destiny.

Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands have been sharp in attack but have shipped five goals across their four group matches, a defensive record the squad has openly acknowledged must improve. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has been clear that clean sheets are a collective responsibility, and the back line will face a stern test against a Greece side that has not lost once in this competition.

Frenkie de Jong captains the Netherlands in the absence of the injured Virgil van Dijk. Xavi handed De Jong the armband having described him as one of the best midfielders in the world, and the Barcelona star makes his 71st international appearance. Donyell Malen is set to lead the attack after a remarkable 2026 at Roma, where his 22 goals have placed him ahead of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe across Europe's top divisions.

Greece arrive in Amsterdam unbeaten in the Nations League, with victories over Germany and Serbia and a 2-2 draw against the Dutch in the first leg. Coach Ivan Jovanovic has spoken openly about targeting higher ambitions than his squad originally set for themselves when this campaign began. Vangelis Pavlidis, Christos Tzolis, and Dimitrios Kourbelis have been the driving forces behind that run.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Greece.

Team News and Injury Latest

Xavi has 23 players available after Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Brian Brobbey were all ruled out through injury and were not replaced in the squad. Frenkie de Jong captains the side, with the projected XI featuring Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back four of Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jurrien Timber, and Denzel Dumfries, and a midfield of De Jong, Joey Veerman, and Quinten Timber behind Cody Gakpo, Crysencio Summerville, and Donyell Malen.

Greece have no confirmed injuries ahead of the match. Christos Zafeiris and Manolis Saliakas are suspended, but Ivan Jovanovic is otherwise expected to name a full-strength side. The projected XI features Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, a back line of Konstantinos Koulierakis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Konstantinos Tsimikas, and Georgios Vagiannidis, and an attacking unit built around Vangelis Pavlidis, Fotis Ioannidis, and Christos Tzolis.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The sides last met on 1 October 2026 in the first leg of this Nations League campaign, drawing 2-2 in Athens. Across the five most recent meetings on record, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece once, and two matches have ended level. Earlier European Championship qualifying encounters saw the Netherlands win 3-0 at home in September 2023 and 1-0 away in October 2023.

The Netherlands carry a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Serbia on 4 October, following a 2-2 draw with Greece and a 2-1 away victory in Belgrade. Their only defeat in that run came against Morocco in the World Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Across those five matches, the Netherlands scored eight goals and conceded five.

Greece also hold a two-win, two-draw, one-defeat record going into this fixture. They most recently drew 0-0 with Germany on 4 October, after drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands and winning 1-0 away in Germany earlier in the group stage. Their sole defeat came in a June friendly against Italy. Greece scored five goals and conceded three across those five matches.