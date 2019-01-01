Nelson grateful for Arsenal's 'big characters' in aiding his development

The exciting young attacker has praised his more experienced team-mates for helping him adjust to life as a regular in the Gunners' senior squad

Reiss Nelson is thankful for the advice and support he has received from 's "big characters" since returning to Emirates Stadium after a loan spell in .

The 19-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at , scoring seven goals in 23 appearances for the club.

Nelson impressed enough to convince Unai Emery that he could have a key role to play this season, offering Arsenal a new outlet going forward alongside the like of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The teenager played 71 minutes of a 1-0 win at Newcastle on the opening weekend and retained his spot in the team for the trip to on August 17.

Unfortunately, Nelson struggled to get to grips with the Clarets' physical style of play and was hauled off at half time, but the Gunners were still able to emerge with a 2-1 victory.

The U21 international has since lost his place to club-record signing Pepe, however, he has now established himself as a regular part of Emery's squad.

Nelson has revealed that another of Arsenal's summer signings, David Luiz, has been among those helping to aid his development.

"It's a great feeling to have a lot of big characters in the team who are willing to help the younger players come through and help them do well," He told Arsenal's official website. "You see the likes of Laca, Auba and Granit who are all big players in the team.



"David Luiz is a new addition and he's always talking to me, always talking about the mental side of football. You can have a bad pass or a bad shot, but you need to do this to take the risk. You need to shoot to score the goal. If it goes wide, you just need to keep going and keep your head up. I think that helps you a lot."

Nelson is delighted to have been given the opportunity to show what he can do at the Emirates, but he is also eager to "fight again" after a setback at Burnley.

"To be starting in the Premier League is a big achievement because I didn't think I would start the first two games of the season," he added. "I think that's a very big statement from the manager as well, to play me in the first two games with the likes of Pepe and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan, world-class players, on the bench.



"I thought the manager would have eased me into it, but I did well against and in a couple of other pre-season games, so when the chance came, I took it well. Newcastle was a very tough game because they're a very physical side and I think I did well, but I didn't create as much as I wanted to.



"Against Burnley, I struggled because they are very physical, and I think I got caught on the ball a couple of times too. That's the thing with football: you have some good games, you have some bad games but the main thing is that you go back, you recap and next week you're ready to fight again. That's the main thing."

Next up for the Gunners is a crucial away fixture against on Sunday, before they kick off their latest campaign with a clash against four days later.