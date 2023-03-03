Necaxa vs Tigres UANL: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

As we go into the 10th matchday of Liga MX's Torneo Clausura, Necaxa and Tigres will square off in a contest that varies between extreme ends.

Necaxa's season hasn't gone well, with more losses than anything else, but at home, things haven't been too bad, and they're hoping they remain that way.

In contrast, Tigres come into the clash on the back of a loss, and if they want to stay one of the leading contenders for the crown, they must return to winning ways.

A lot more was expected off of Tigres this season, and third on the table will be considered a disappointment. This could still be a pivotal moment for the club as they look to bounce back after the disappointing loss at home to Guadalajara last time out.

Here's where you can watch the Round 10 clash of Liga MX Clausura in the United States.

Club Necaxa vs Tigres UANL date & kick-off time

Game Necaxa vs Tigres UANL Date Friday, 3rd March Time 8:05pm ET Stream (US) N/A

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the match will be telecast on TUDN USA.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN TUDN+

Club Necaxa team news and squad Heriberto De Jesus will be the only loss for Club Necaxa as he serves his suspension after his red card early in the first half against Queretaro.

Position Necaxa players Goalkeepers Gudino, Gonzalez, Ramirez Defenders Oliveros, Formiliano, Montes, van Rankin, Pena, Segovia, Partida, Torres Acosta Midfielders De Jesus, Batallini, Poggi, Esquivel, Garnica, Andrade, Madrigal, Martinez Forwards Batista, Mendez, Silvera, Monreal, Dominguez

Possible Monterrey starting XI: Gonzalez; Pena, Formiliano, Segovia, Oliveros; Batallini, Esquivel, Poggi; Madrigal; Silvera, Mendez

Tigres UANL team news and squad

Andre-Pierre Gignac is still out injured, and a further delay is expected on his return.



Position Tigres UANL players Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega Defenders Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Lorona, Garza Garcia, Tercero Midfielders Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Quinones, Pizzaro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigon, Ayala Forwards Gignac, Lopez, Ibanez

Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Garza Garcia, Reyes, Caetano, Angulo; Carioca, Pizarro; Gorriaran, Cordova, Aquino; Ibanez