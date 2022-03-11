Necaxa vs Queretaro: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Both Necaxa and Queretaro will hope to give their Clausura reclassification hopes a shot in the arm when the pair of them meet on Friday in Liga MX at Estadio Victoria.
Los Gallos Blancos arrive with the decree to play the rest of their games behind closed doors this term after fan violence against Atlas, but will hope to refocus matters to the pitch against Los Rayos.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Necaxa vs Queretaro
|Date
|March 11, 2022
|Times
|8pm ET, 5pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN USA
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Necaxa roster
|Goalkeepers
|Malagon, Hernandez, Perez, Castellanos
|Defenders
|Dominguez, Oliveros, Pena, Formiliano, Quintana, Meza, Alcantar Rodriguez, Gutierrez
|Midfielders
|Madrigal, Medina, Villalpando, Araos, Parma, B. Garcia, Lopez, Escoboza, Gonzalez, Valdivia, Andrade, Gomez, De Jesus, Navarro
Forward
|Batista, Gimenez, Salas, Cardona, Aguirre, Garcia Banuelos, Castillo, A. Garcia, Pedroza, Roque
A relatively dismal Apertura campaign saw Necaxa come up short of the end-of-term races, and so far this year, they are yet to suggest that they'll be firmly in the mix again.
With Jaime Lozano at the helm, though, they'll hope that their manager can unlock their opposition - who he led to the Supercopa MX against America in 2017.
Predicted Necaxa starting XI: Malagon; B. Garcia, Pena, Formiliano, Dominguez; Madrigal, Gonzalez; Escoboza, Villalpando, Garcia Banuelos; Gimenez
|Position
|Queretaro roster
|Goalkeepers
|Aguerre, Rodriguez, Angulo, Diaz
|Defenders
|Mendoza, A. Hernandez, Escamilla, Vera, Cervantes, Perg, Meza, Zamora
|Midfielders
|Gonzalez, Sequeira, Montero, F. Martinez, Figueroa, J. Hernandez, Torres, E. Martinez, Cabrera, Balanta
|Forwards
|Dos Santos, Sepulveda, Barrera, Godinez, Nahuelpan, Romagnoli
The disgraceful scenes that forced a walkover against Atlas could well come back to haunt Hernan Cristante, but his side will be more driven towards digging themselves out of the bottom rungs of the table.
Against their hosts, they have a great chance to snatch up some much-needed points and move themselves into the thick of the mix.
Predicted Queretaro starting XI: Aguerre; Mendoza, Perg, E. Martinez, Vera; Sequeira, J. Hernandez, Escamilla, Barrera; Godinez, Sepulveda.
Last five results
|Necaxa results
|Queretaro results
|Necaxa 0-1 Toluca (Mar 4)
|Queretaro 0-3 Necaxa (WO) (Mar 5)
|Mazatlan 0-0 Necaxa (Mar 1)
|America 1-1 Queretaro (Mar 1)
|Necaxa 0-1 Leon (Feb 25)
|Queretaro 1-1 Toluca (Feb 24)
|Club Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa (Feb 18)
|Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan (Feb 19)
|Cruz Azul 1-2 Necaxa (Feb 12)
|Pachuca 2-2 Queretaro (Feb 14)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/12/2021
|Queretaro 3-0 Necaxa
|4/16/2021
|Necaxa 0-0 Queretaro
|10/24/2020
|Queretaro 0-1 Necaxa
|2/16/2020
|Necaxa 2-3 Queretaro
|11/30/2019
|Queretaro 2-3 Necaxa