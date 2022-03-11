Necaxa vs Queretaro: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Both Necaxa and Queretaro will hope to give their Clausura reclassification hopes a shot in the arm when the pair of them meet on Friday in Liga MX at Estadio Victoria.

Los Gallos Blancos arrive with the decree to play the rest of their games behind closed doors this term after fan violence against Atlas, but will hope to refocus matters to the pitch against Los Rayos.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Necaxa vs Queretaro Date March 11, 2022 Times 8pm ET, 5pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Necaxa roster Goalkeepers Malagon, Hernandez, Perez, Castellanos Defenders Dominguez, Oliveros, Pena, Formiliano, Quintana, Meza, Alcantar Rodriguez, Gutierrez Midfielders Madrigal, Medina, Villalpando, Araos, Parma, B. Garcia, Lopez, Escoboza, Gonzalez, Valdivia, Andrade, Gomez, De Jesus, Navarro Forward Batista, Gimenez, Salas, Cardona, Aguirre, Garcia Banuelos, Castillo, A. Garcia, Pedroza, Roque

A relatively dismal Apertura campaign saw Necaxa come up short of the end-of-term races, and so far this year, they are yet to suggest that they'll be firmly in the mix again.

With Jaime Lozano at the helm, though, they'll hope that their manager can unlock their opposition - who he led to the Supercopa MX against America in 2017.

Predicted Necaxa starting XI: Malagon; B. Garcia, Pena, Formiliano, Dominguez; Madrigal, Gonzalez; Escoboza, Villalpando, Garcia Banuelos; Gimenez

Position Queretaro roster Goalkeepers Aguerre, Rodriguez, Angulo, Diaz Defenders Mendoza, A. Hernandez, Escamilla, Vera, Cervantes, Perg, Meza, Zamora Midfielders Gonzalez, Sequeira, Montero, F. Martinez, Figueroa, J. Hernandez, Torres, E. Martinez, Cabrera, Balanta Forwards Dos Santos, Sepulveda, Barrera, Godinez, Nahuelpan, Romagnoli

The disgraceful scenes that forced a walkover against Atlas could well come back to haunt Hernan Cristante, but his side will be more driven towards digging themselves out of the bottom rungs of the table.

Against their hosts, they have a great chance to snatch up some much-needed points and move themselves into the thick of the mix.

Predicted Queretaro starting XI: Aguerre; Mendoza, Perg, E. Martinez, Vera; Sequeira, J. Hernandez, Escamilla, Barrera; Godinez, Sepulveda.

Last five results

Necaxa results Queretaro results Necaxa 0-1 Toluca (Mar 4) Queretaro 0-3 Necaxa (WO) (Mar 5) Mazatlan 0-0 Necaxa (Mar 1) America 1-1 Queretaro (Mar 1) Necaxa 0-1 Leon (Feb 25) Queretaro 1-1 Toluca (Feb 24) Club Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa (Feb 18) Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan (Feb 19) Cruz Azul 1-2 Necaxa (Feb 12) Pachuca 2-2 Queretaro (Feb 14)

Head-to-head