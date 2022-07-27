Necaxa vs Pachuca: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors came out on top last time these two sides met but it is a fresh season now - here's all you need to know about their next match

The Liga MX season continues this weekend as Necaxa take on Pachuca. Both sides sit in the upper half of the table after the opening rounds, showcasing an early push for the reclassification stage - but which will take the advantage at Estadio Victoria?

These two teams last played in February, with Pachuca winning 3-1.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Necaxa vs Pachuca Date July 27, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Necaxa roster Goalkeepers Malagón, González, Hernández Defenders Oliveros, Peña, Parra, Segovia, Formiliano, Esquivel, García, Quintana, Meza Midfielders Madrigal, Villalpando, Araos, Cardona, Palma, Garnica, Poggi, Gómez, De Jesus Forward Méndez, Gimenez, Batista, Godínez, Monreal, Madrid, Roque, Pedroza, Cortéz

Four games in and Necaxa have emerged with a distinctive pattern to their season - loss, win, loss, win. By that basis, they're due another defeat this time out - but they'll be determined to buck the trend if they can.

Four goals in four games is by no means a poor return, but they've leaked five at the back so far, including three in their opening loss to Toluca. They've tightened the ship at the back since but there is still work to be done.

They'll hope victory will tip the scales in their early season favour too, with back-to-back wins possibly set to function as a springboard for more success.

Predicted Necaxa starting XI: Oliveros, Segovia, Pena, Garcia, Madrigal, Esquivel, Villalpando, Garnica, Giménez, Batista; Malagón.

Position Pachuca roster Goalkeepers Ustari, Moreno, Téllez, Rodas Defenders Álvarez, Herrera, Carbal, Murillo, Aceves Midfielders Tapias, Guzmán, Trindade, Chávez, Lopez, Sánchez, Alvarez, González, Perez, Isais, Marchand, Hernández, Luna, Pedraza, López, Escobedo, Saldivar Forwards Ibáñez, De la Rossa, Hurtado, Hinestroza, De La Fuente, Ibarra, Castillo, Calzadilla, Hernandez

Two wins and two draws makes Pachuca one of the few sides left in Liga MX this term who are yet to taste defeat and they'll be keen to extend that unbeaten streak to five games on the bounce.

Goals have been at a relative premium despite an impressive league position however, with just five over their first four games.

A need to stoke their forward fires may require them to let loose against their hosts and pick up a first victory in three games.

Predicted Pachuca starting XI: Álvarez, Cabral, Tapias, Isais, Sánchez, Herrera, Hurtado, Guzman, Hernández Casiano, Ibanez; Ustari.

Last five results

Necaxa results Pachuca results Necaxa 1-0 Juarez (Jul 22) Pachuca 0-0 Pumas (Jul 24) Pumas 1-0 Necaxa (Jul 17) Pachuca 1-1 Mazatlan (Jul 18) Queretaro 1-2 Necaxa (Jul 10) Cruz Azul 1-2 Pachuca (Jul 9) Necaxa 1-3 Toluca (Jul 2) Pachuca 2-0 Queretaro (Jul 4) Necaxa 2-2 San Luis (Jun 18) Miami 3-0 Pachuca (Jun 17)

Head-to-head