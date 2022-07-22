Necaxa vs Juarez: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

One side is looking to avoid a first defeat and another desperately needs to dodge a third - here's all you need to know about their next match

The Liga MX season continues this weekend as Necaxa take on Juarez. It has been an unbeaten start for the visitors this term, but their hosts have only scraped three points together, with two losses under their belt so far.

The last meeting between the pair came in January, with the latter winning 2-1. Necaxa had won two in a row before falling to an early year defeat.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Necaxa roster Goalkeepers Malagón, González, Hernández Defenders Oliveros, Peña, Parra, Segovia, Formiliano, Esquivel, García, Quintana, Meza Midfielders Madrigal, Villalpando, Araos, Cardona, Palma, Garnica, Poggi, Gómez, De Jesus Forward Méndez, Gimenez, Batista, Godínez, Monreal, Madrid, Roque, Pedroza, Cortéz

Necaxa lie 15th in Liga MX heading into the latest round of fixtures. In last season’s Clausura, they came home in ninth, before they exited to Cruz Azul in the reclassification on penalty kicks.

They opened this season with a 3-1 loss to Toluca, then earned their first win in a 2-1 victory over Querétaro. In their most recent match, they was shut out for the first time this season, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Pumas.

In that latter match, Necaxa managed 11 shots with 57 per cent possession throughout, while Los Rayos had just two shots on target.

Predicted Necaxa starting XI: Oliveros, Segovia, Pena, Garcia, Madrigal, Esquivel, Villalpando, Garnica, Giménez, Méndez; Malagón.

Position Juarez roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Rodríguez, Pasquel Defenders Mora, Arribas, Mauro, Valencia, Olivera, Nevarez, J. Garcia, Acosta, Alvarado Midfielders Arce, Salas, Medina, Leite, Laínez, Ochoa, Dueñas, M. Garcia, Ontiveros, Zapata Forwards Silvera, Lezcano, Machis, Ramírez, Fernandez, Fierro

After finishing bottom on aggregate table last season, Juarez are off to a solid start this campaign, to surprise in some quarters. The team held Chivas to a scoreless draw on the first matchday, then beat Tijuana 2-0 in their second game.

The team then drew Querétaro last time out, to extend their unbeaten record.

That has pushed them up to seventh for now, and they'll be eyeing another big result this weekend.

Predicted Juarez starting XI: Acosta, Alvarado, Arribas, Olivera, Gómez, Duenas, Salas, Ramírez, Fernández, Silvera; Talavera.

Last five results

Necaxa results Juarez results Pumas 1-0 Necaxa (Jul 17) Juarez 1-1 Queretaro (Jul 15) Queretaro 1-2 Necaxa (Jul 10) Tijuana 2-0 Juarez (Jul 8) Necaxa 1-3 Toluca (Jul 2) Chivas 0-0 Juarez (Jul 2) Necaxa 2-2 San Luis (Jun 18) Queretaro 4-0 Juarez (Apr 30) Cruz Azul 2-1 Necaxa (May 7) Juarez 0-2 Mazatlan (Apr 22)

Head-to-head