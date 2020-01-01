Ndombele laughs off rumours of rift with Mourinho at Tottenham

Spurs' record signing has endured a frustrating start to life in north London, with speculation surrounding his relationship with his manager

midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has laughed off reports of a bust-up with manager Jose Mourinho.

The club-record signing has only featured sporadically under Mourinho due to a series of injury issues, with his manager making little attempt to hide his frustration.

However, he was on the bench for Spurs’ most recent two games, against Norwich and in the Premier League and respectively.

“He’s always injured,” Mourinho has said.

“He’s injured, he’s not injured, he plays one match. This is the same since the beginning of the season.”

This led some to speculate that the pair had fallen out, with some complaining that Mourinho had made a scapegoat of Ndombele due to his fitness problems.

However, the international doesn’t seem to be unduly worried about speculation over the pair’s relationship.

“My friends told me about that, we laughed about it,” Ndombele told TF1. “There is no problem with the coach.”

Tottenham fans are eager to see Ndombele pick up some momentum at the club, after a stop-start beginning to his career in north London.

The 23-year-old moved from Lyon in a €60 million (£54m/$68m) deal over the summer of 2019, but has completed 90 minutes in the Premier League only three times – two of which were the opening two fixtures of the season.

Mourinho was recently asked how he was looking to get the best from Ndombele.

"By working,” he replied. “And working not just with me, everybody in the club is working with him.

"We have a process of trying to develop him. Not just on the tactical side, but everywhere. We have a plan with him where he is the most important part of the plan.

“Not me or the sports science [team] or the medical [team] or the nutrition [team]. It’s him, the crucial part of the plan.

"We need him to be good in that plan. We've put into practice a plan with everything.

“He’s having individual training, he’s having training with the group, training with coaches, training with sports science people.

“He’s having the nutritionist teaching him things he doesn’t know. We are taking care of him in every detail. But again, it is him, the key guy."