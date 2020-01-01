Ndidi should think twice about potential Arsenal transfer

The Foxes’ midfield man has been linked to the Gunners in recent weeks, but ought to have second thoughts about moving to the North London club

have been one of the exceptional stories in the Premier League this season, and at this stage, it would surprise no one if they ultimately clinched qualification for the 2020-21 season.

In a campaign where some of the traditional Premier League powerhouses have failed to impress, the Foxes have largely managed to play free-flowing, attacking football that has sent their opponents scampering for cover at its best, whilst taking them flying up the table.

a team that boasts of top talents like Jamie Vardy, who is currently atop the league's goalscoring charts with 19 goals, and other attacking gems like Harvey Barnes, James Maddison to name a few, fans have firmly taken note of the Foxes' rise up the standings.

There are many contenders for the team's most important player, but while the free-flowing football attracts the most attention, the form of Wilfried Ndidi at the base of the midfield cannot be understated.

The midfielder has forged a solid reputation for himself in the heart of the park, going by how he usually drifts across the middle of the pitch, just behind the more creative players, sniffing out danger as it arises in their wake and putting out fires one after the other.

The former star has made 3.96 tackles as well as 2.65 interceptions per game so far this term, ranking second-best in those metrics behind teammate Ricardo Pereira and Diego Rico, respectively.

It was no surprise when Ndidi’s absence from the team due to injury further highlighted his importance.

With results dipping, his injury had threatened to scuttle the Foxes' impressive season, with Rodgers struggling to replace his key man with the likes of Hamza Choudhury.

When Ndidi did return, the impact was clear, and he was again influential as the Foxes strolled to an easy 4-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Before that encounter, Rodgers' troops welcomed back the former Genk star for their meeting with , which ended 1-0 to the East Midlanders.

Inevitably, various reports in the last winter transfer window linked the midfield enforcer with .

With the Gunners' struggling for form, and a team that is always crying out for players in his mould, it was only a matter of time. Even though Mikel Arteta has managed to improve the performance of the team since his employment, a player like Ndidi is going to bolster his options in midfield.

However, convincing the Nigerian international to abandon the ongoing footballing project at Belvoir Drive for the eerily desolate Emirates Stadium may prove a tough ask.

The three-time Premier League champions haven't played in the continent's most prestigious showpiece since 2016-17 and have had to make do with the in the last three campaigns.

While Leicester appear well placed to reach the Champions League next season, the same cannot be said of Arsenal. The Gunners currently lie ninth, still needing results to go their way to stand any chance of playing any sort of European football next season.

Leaving the promising situation of being a key player in a team where he is enjoying his best football under the tutelage of Rodgers, whilst competing against the best teams in Europe’s premier club competition, might just prove too alluring for the young midfielder.

Would it really be a step forward in Ndidi's career for him to swap Champions League football with Leicester for Arsenal?