Ndidi returns, Iheanacho in action as Leicester lose against Norwich City

The Nigeria internationals featured but could not help the Foxes avoid their eighth defeat of the season at Carrow Road

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were on parade in ’s 1-0 loss against in Friday’s Premier League game.

Iheanacho was handed his sixth league start this season and featured for the duration of the game but could not prevent his side from losing at Carrow Road.

The former striker thought he had put the Foxes in front moments into the second half but his effort was disallowed by VAR after he was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to the strike.

🔟 minutes of the second half have gone and it remains goalless.



It was a brilliant finish from Kelechi that looked to have opened the scoring, but VAR ruled that the Nigerian had handled the ball in the build-up.#NorLei pic.twitter.com/CBG15V3n26 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 28, 2020

Ndidi, meanwhile, made a return from a knee injury, replacing Hamza Choudhury in the 67th minute, having missed the Foxes last three games.

Jamal Lewis scored the solitary goal in the encounter in the 70th minute after he was set up by Max Aarons.

Despite the result, the King Power Stadium outfit remain third in the Premier League table with 50 points from 28 games.

Iheanacho has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 16 appearances this season across all competitions.

Ndidi will hope to maintain his fitness and feature along with Iheanacho when they take on in tie on March 4.