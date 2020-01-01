Ndidi passed fit for Leicester City’s League Cup clash with Aston Villa

The anchor-man returned in the Foxes’ win over West Ham United and Brendan Rodgers expects him to start on Tuesday

Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi is okay to start ’s League Cup semi-final second leg with on Tuesday.

The midfielder missed the 1-1 first-leg draw with Villa, as well as 2-1 defeats by and , before making a swift return from injury against having been expected to be out of action until early February.

While the anchor-man was rested for the Foxes’ 1-0 win over on Saturday, Rodgers expects the international to return against Dean Smith’s side.

“He is okay, yeah,” Rodgers affirmed at his pre-match press conference.

“He is good to go.”

There was positive news on Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi when Brendan Rodgers discussed squad fitness during today's pre-#AvlLei press conference 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M22vgs6Iqc — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 27, 2020

Ndidi will hope to help his side progress to the final as he searches for his first piece of silverware at the club since joining in January 2017.