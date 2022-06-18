Nashville vs Sporting Kansas City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With the season back underway after a pause for internationals, will it be the hosts or the visitors who come out on top on Sunday?

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City will go on the hunt for a big MLS win against each other when the pair square off this weekend in Tennessee.

Watch Nashville vs Sporting Kansas City on fuboTV (Try Now - Free Trial)

The pair will go face-to-face for three points as the season kicks back into gear following a mid-season break to match the close of the European domestic campaigns.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City Date June 19, 2022 Times 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (Try Now - Free Trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (Try Now - Feel Trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream FOX Sports 1 fubo TV (Try Now - Free Trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Nashville roster Goalkeepers Willis, Meyer, Meredith Defenders Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Longmire, Bauer, Washington, Zimmerman Midfielders McCarty, Bwana, Leal, Mukhtar, Donasiyano, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis Forwards Arnaud Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Sapong

With no losses in their last five games, Nashville are looking hot to touch right now - but they might well find themselves checked in their stride if they do not watch themselves with Sporting's visit.

The Tennessee outfit will want to ensure that they make it a smooth affair this weekend.

Predicted Nashville starting XI: Willis; Muyl, Romney, Maher, Lovitz; Anunga, McCarty, Davis, Washington; Sapong, Mukhtar

Position Sporting KC roster Goalkeepers Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders Sweat, Fontas, Voloder, Isimat-Mirin, Zusi, Ford, Ndenbe, Pierre, Rad Midfielders Rosell, Espinoza, Davis, Hernandez, Duke, Walter, Tzionis Forwards Russell, Shelton, Vujnovic, Salloi, Cisneros

Back-to-back losses since their U.S. Open Cup last-16 winner have checked Sporting's stride, but they will be out to bounce back to winning ways on the road.

They will have their eye on securing the three points, and spoiling their hosts' hopes of an easy ride.

Predicted Sporting KC starting XI: Melia; Zusi, Ford, Fontas, Sweat; Espinoza; Shelton, Walter, Duke; Russell, Hernandez.

Last five results

Nashville results Sporting KC results Nashville 0-0 San Jose (Jun 11) Sporting KC 1-2 New England (Jun 12) Colorado 1-3 Nashville (May 28) Sporting KC 0-1 Vancouver (May 28) Louisville 1-2 Nashville (May 25) Sporting KC 2-1 Houston (May 25) Nashville 2-2 Atlanta (May 21) San Jose 1-1 Sporting KC (May 22) Nashville 2-1 Montreal (May 18) Sporting KC 2-1 Colorado (May 18)

Head-to-head