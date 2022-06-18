Nashville vs Sporting Kansas City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Nashville SC and Sporting Kansas City will go on the hunt for a big MLS win against each other when the pair square off this weekend in Tennessee.
The pair will go face-to-face for three points as the season kicks back into gear following a mid-season break to match the close of the European domestic campaigns.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Nashville SC vs Sporting Kansas City
|Date
|June 19, 2022
|Times
|6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (Try Now - Feel Trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|FOX Sports 1
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Nashville roster
|Goalkeepers
|Willis, Meyer, Meredith
|Defenders
|Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Longmire, Bauer, Washington, Zimmerman
|Midfielders
|McCarty, Bwana, Leal, Mukhtar, Donasiyano, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis
Forwards
|Arnaud Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Sapong
With no losses in their last five games, Nashville are looking hot to touch right now - but they might well find themselves checked in their stride if they do not watch themselves with Sporting's visit.
The Tennessee outfit will want to ensure that they make it a smooth affair this weekend.
Predicted Nashville starting XI: Willis; Muyl, Romney, Maher, Lovitz; Anunga, McCarty, Davis, Washington; Sapong, Mukhtar
|Position
|Sporting KC roster
|Goalkeepers
|Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia
|Defenders
|Sweat, Fontas, Voloder, Isimat-Mirin, Zusi, Ford, Ndenbe, Pierre, Rad
|Midfielders
|Rosell, Espinoza, Davis, Hernandez, Duke, Walter, Tzionis
|Forwards
|Russell, Shelton, Vujnovic, Salloi, Cisneros
Back-to-back losses since their U.S. Open Cup last-16 winner have checked Sporting's stride, but they will be out to bounce back to winning ways on the road.
They will have their eye on securing the three points, and spoiling their hosts' hopes of an easy ride.
Predicted Sporting KC starting XI: Melia; Zusi, Ford, Fontas, Sweat; Espinoza; Shelton, Walter, Duke; Russell, Hernandez.
Last five results
|Nashville results
|Sporting KC results
|Nashville 0-0 San Jose (Jun 11)
|Sporting KC 1-2 New England (Jun 12)
|Colorado 1-3 Nashville (May 28)
|Sporting KC 0-1 Vancouver (May 28)
|Louisville 1-2 Nashville (May 25)
|Sporting KC 2-1 Houston (May 25)
|Nashville 2-2 Atlanta (May 21)
|San Jose 1-1 Sporting KC (May 22)
|Nashville 2-1 Montreal (May 18)
|Sporting KC 2-1 Colorado (May 18)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|4/9/2022
|Sporting KC 1-2 Nashville
|10/11/2020
|Sporting KC 2-1 Nashville