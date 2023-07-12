Nashville vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Nashville and Philadelphia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a 1-0 road loss against the Chicago Fire at the weekend, Nashville will look to bounce back when they welcome Philadelphia Union at home this week in the MLS regular season.

Nashville SC are currently second in the Eastern Conference, but they are not coming into this game in fine form. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat in Chicago made it three losses in four games for the Boys in Gold, including defeats against Montreal and Montreal.

As a result, they are already seven points adrift from league leaders Cincinnati having played an additional game.

That said, Nashville will be happy to be back at home, where they have been an indomitable force lately, currently riding on a six-game winning streak.

They must put together a run of wins sooner rather than later if they want to aim for the title, and they have a great opportunity to start that against Philadelphia Union, who sit four points and four places behind the hosts in the Eastern Conference.

The visitors from Pennsylvania were comfortably beaten 3-1 on their last MLS outing against a struggling LA Galaxy. That means they have now failed to four of their last five matches ahead of their trip to Tennessee.

Nashville vs Philadelphia kick-off time

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: GEODIS Park

Nashville and Philadelphia Union face off on Jul 12 at GEODIS Park, Nashville.

How to watch Nashville vs Philadelphia online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Nashville SC will again be without the services of Nick DePuy, who has been struggling with the Achilles injury he sustained back in February. Panama midfielder Anibal Godoy is currently serving on international duty, while Walker Zimmerman is suspended after his sending off against D.C. United.

With 13 goals and seven assists in 22 appearances, 28-year-old prolific striker Hany Mukhtar is the leading scorer in the MLS, and has been involved in nearly 60 percent of Nashville's 30 goals this season.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Moore, McNaughton, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, McCarty, Muyl, Mukhtar; Picault, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore, McNaughton Midfielders Gregus, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson, Leal, Davis, Anunga Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Philadelphia team news

Left-back Kai Wagner is the only absentee for the visitors as he continues to be sidelined due to a hamstring injury, which is major blow for the Union.

Sitting just behind strikers Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre, Daniel Gazdag has been responsible for the creativity from central areas for Union, with seven goals and five assists in 19 appearances to his name. However, the Hungarian has been out-of-form lately, and will need to rediscover his touch if his team are to get anything out of this game.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Blake; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Elliott, Real; Bedoya, Flach, McGlynn; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers Blake, Bendik Defenders Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Philadelphia Union currently hold a better record all-time against Nashville (2W-2D-1L) through last five matches. When these two sides clashed at this venue last season, the tightly-contested encounter ended in a 1-1 draw

Date Match Competition 15/2/23 Philadelphia 2-0 Nashville Carolina Challenge Cup 1/5/22 Nashville 1-1 Philadelphia MLS (Regular Season) 28/11/21 Philadelphia 1-1 Nashville Carolina Challenge Cup 24/8/21 Philadelphia 1-0 Nashville MLS (Regular Season) 4/7/21 Nashville 1-0 Philadelphia MLS (Regular Season)

