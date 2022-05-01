Nashville vs Philadelphia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Nashville SC is set to host the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in an MLS match. Philadelphia currently leads the Eastern Conference standings through eight matches, while Nashville is eighth in the Western Conference.

These two teams last met in the MLS Cup playoff in November, with Philadelphia advancing on penalty kicks after the sides tied at 1-1.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Nashville roster Goalkeepers Willis, Meyer, Meredith Defenders Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Longmire, Bauer, Washington, Zimmerman Midfielders McCarty, Bwana, Leal, Mukhtar, Donasiyano, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis Forwards Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Sapong

Nashville enters Sunday’s match off of a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy. The team had been on a three-match lossless streak before that. In the early going, the team is one spot behind Houston for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, with just one point separating the teams.

The club has a minus-one goal differential on the season with a pair of players—Hany Mukhtar and C.J. Sapong—currently sharing the team lead in goals scored with two apiece.

In its two seasons in MLS, Nashville has a pair of playoff appearances, but has lost in the quarterfinals in both seasons.

Projected Nashville starting XI: Willis, Romney, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Davis, Godoy, Leal, Muyl, Sapong, Mukhtar

Position Philadelphia roster Goalkeepers Freese, Bendik, Blake Defenders Real, Elliott, Findlay, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Sorenson, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, Bedoya, Turner, McGlynn, Bueno, Aaronson, Flach, Sullivan, Craig Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Santos, Burke

The Union are off to a hot start to this season, with five wins in the team’s first eight matches. The team already has a three-point advantage over the closest team to it in the Eastern Conference standings, the New York Red Bulls.

Philadelphia has a plus-seven goal differential, with Dániel Gazdag leading the club in goals with four so far.

The Union advanced to the Conference Finals last season, where the team faced off against New York City FC. Philadelphia lost 2-1. That was the team’s best playoff performance in MLS.

Projected Philadelphia starting XI: Blake, Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner, Martínez, Bedoya, Gazdag, Flach, Carranza, Uhre

Last five results

Nashville results Philadelphia results LA Galaxy 1-0 Nashville (Apr 24) Philadelphia 1-1 Montreal (Apr 23) San Jose 2-2 Nashville (Apr 16) Toronto 2-1 Philadelphia (Apr 17) Sporting Kansas 1-2 Nashville (Apr 10) Philadelphia 1-0 Columbus Crew (Apr 9) Columbus Crew 0-1 Nashville (Apr 2) Philadelphia 2-0 Charlotte (Apr 3) Real Salt Lake 2-1 Nashville (Mar 20) New York City FC 0-2 Philadelphia (Mar 19)

Head-to-head