Nashville vs Chicago Fire: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch Nashville vs Chicago Fire in the MLS on TV or live stream.

Nashville SC will host Chicago Fire on Saturday in a match between two teams from the opposite end of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference.

The visitors are presently two points above the bottom of the table, which adds more pressure heading into this match.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Nashville SC enters this weekend on a high note, having gone undefeated in their last three matches across all competitions.

This featured a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United in their most recent match, with goals from Fafa Picault, Teal Bunbury, and Jason Shaffelburg proving decisive.

The victory extended their unbeaten home record this season, as they have only been defeated once at GEODIS Park, where they conceded only three goals in six games. Nashville has the league's best overall defence.

The visitors have not been as solid at the back, but they have had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring 13 goals thus far.

The Chicago Fire have had a difficult start to the season, winning only two games, but despite this, the squad has only lost once in their previous six matches across all competitions.

Ezra Hendrickson's men have been seeking to turn a corner recently, and they come into this match after a 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.

Kick-Off Time

Game: Nashville vs Chicago Fire Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville and Chicago Fire face off at Geodis Park on May 6. The kickoff for the game is set for 8:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

How to watch Nashville vs Chicago Fire online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

Team News & Squads

Nashville SC News

Nashville SC will once again be without Randall Leal and Nick DePuy who are both yet to feature for the Music this season. The Music also saw Ake Loba leave the club in midweek after mutually terminating the player's contract.

Nashville SC possible XI: Panicco; Wyke, Maher, Bauer; Muyl, Haakenson, Gregus, Anunga, Washington; Zubak, Shaffelburg

Position Players Goalkeepers Willis, Pannico Defenders Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz, Wyke, Bauer, Longmire, Moore Midfielders Gregus, Godoy, Shaffelburg, Picault, McCarty, Muyl, Perry, Washington, Haakenson Forwards Mukhtar, Zubak, Banbury

Chicago Fire News

Jairo Torres, Victor Bezerra and Federico Navarro will once again be unavailable for selection this weekend due to injuries. Kei Kamara is expected to start up front having claimed the number nine spot for himself.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Burks, Czichos, M. Navarro; Pineda, Gimenez; Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Mueller; Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gal, Brady Defenders Souquet, Czichos, M. Navarro, Ornsberg, Teran, Dean, Burks, Reynolds Midfielders Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez, Herbers, Gimenez, Oregel, Casas, Pineda, A. Rodriguez Forwards Kamara, M. Rodriguez, Mueller

Head-to-Head Record

Nashville and Chicago Fire have played only thrice so far in MLS history with Nashville having won once at Geodis Park in a 5-1 thrashing of Chicago. The other two games ended in goalless draws.

Useful links

Live soccer on U.S. TV

Stream MLS matches on Apple TV

Buy MLS tickets with Ticketmaster