Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly named Italian Serie A's best defender

The Senegalese centre-back has been recognised for his solid defensive displays for the Partenopei during the league season

defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been named the best defender in the Italian for the 2018-19 season.

Koulibaly has been a regular fixture in Carlo Ancelotti's team this season, making 34 league appearances so far.

The 27-year-old has managed 125 clearances, 31 blocks in the Italian top-flight this season and he has also won 67 percent of his total tackles [60].

His defensive contributions helped Napoli manage 13 clean sheets in the league as they sit second behind leaders , with two matches remaining.

Koulibaly will be presented his award at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday when Napoli host Milan for their penultimate league fixture of the season.

🥇

Best defender in @SerieA 2018/19: a title that makes me proud. A great satisfaction to share with my teammates, coach, club and supporters: thanks to everyone 💪🏿



🇸🇳 #KK26 💙 #famiglia @sscnapoli 🇮🇹 #seriea 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/qHunlD83z5 — Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) May 18, 2019

Next month, the former defender will hope to replicate his fine displays when battle for the 2019 title in .

The Teranga Lions have been drawn against , and in Group C.