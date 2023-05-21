Napoli vs Inter: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will face Napoli in a Serie A encounter at Stadio Armando Maradona on Sunday.

The hosts have already won the Scudetto for the first time since 1990 and after rotating the squad against Fiorentina and Monza, Luciano Spalletti should field his strongest XI against the Nerazzurri.

They have lost only one of their last 16 home matches against Inter in Serie A and would like to better that record. They have been exceptional against the best teams in the league and have eight wins out of 11 matches against opponents currently in the top seven positions in the standings.

If Napoli win against Inter, they would have beaten 19 different opponents in a single season for the first time in their Serie A history (currently at 18, same as they managed in 2015/16 and 2018/19).

However, Simeone Inzaghi's men will be brimming with confidence after earning a fourth straight Derby della Madonnina victory on Tuesday night against AC Milan to seal their Champions League final berth. But they cannot rest on their laurels as they must look to secure a top-four spot, which is being hotly contested by Lazio, Milan, Roma and Atalanta. Currently, they are in the third spot with 66 points and another win would further strengthen their grip on that place.

Napoli vs Inter kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Stadio Armando Maradona

The Serie A fixture between Napoli and Inter will be played on Tuesday, May 21, 2023, at the Stadio Armando Maradona. The game will kick off at 12 pm EDT in the US.

How to watch Napoli vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and available to stream live online through the Paramount+ app/website.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Apart from Hirving Lozano everyone is available for Napoli.

Spalletti could look to bring back Alex Meret in goal, while captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo might slot in for Bartosz Bereszynski at right-back.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Elif Elmas should look to lead the lines.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Elmas, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Gollini, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Bereszynski, Kim Min-jae, Rui. Midfielders Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Ndombele, Elmas, Zedadka, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zambo Anguissa. Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano, Simeone.

Inter team news

Inter will miss Milan Skriniar (back) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) with the latter expected to be replaced by Marcelo Brozovic.

Inzaghi will most likely stick to his back three of Danilo D'Ambrosio, Francesco Acerbi, and Alessandro Bastoni. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez could start up front.

Inter possible XI: Onana, D'Ambrosio, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders: Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders: Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Carboni, Gosens. Forwards: Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings, Inter have won three times, while two matches have ended in draws.

Date Match Competition 05/01/2023 Inter 1-0 Napoli Serie A 12/20/2022 Napoli 1-1 Inter Serie A 21/11/2021 Inter 3-2 Napoli Serie A 19/04/2021 Napoli 1-1 Inter Serie A 17/12/2020 Inter 1-0 Napoli Serie A

