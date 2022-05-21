Nantes vs Saint-Etienne: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The Ligue 1 season draws to a close this week. Nantes and Saint-Etienne will meet on Saturday, with Saint-Étienne hoping to get a win and to move from 19th up to 18th in the standings.

These teams last met in December, with Nantes winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Randal Kolo Muani.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Nantes vs Saint-Etienne Date May 21, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Nantes roster Goalkeepers Lafont, Deschamps, Petric Defenders Fabio, Girotto, Pallois, Appiah, Traore, Castelletto, Corchia, Voisine, Sylla, M'Bemba Midfielders Chirivella, De Sa, Cyprien, Blas, Limbombe, Moutoussamy, Bukari, Merlin, Doucet, Achi Forwards Coulibaly, Coco, Geubbels, Augustin, Muani, Simon, Manvelyan

Nantes currently sits ninth in the Ligue 1 standings and won’t be able to move up any, as the team is four points back of Lyon.

The team did get a nice consolation prize though, as it defeated Nice earlier in this month to win the French Cup final.

In Ligue 1 play, Nantes is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Lyon, with Quentin Merlin and Wylan Cyprien scoring late goals to get the team on the board and avoid the shutout.

Predicted Nantes starting XI: Appiah, Girotto, Castelletto, Fábio, Merlin, Cyprien, Blas, Coco, Simon, Kolo Muani; Lafont

Position Saint-Etienne roster Goalkeepers Fall, Green, Bernardoni Defenders Moukoudi, Nade, Sow, Kolodziejczak, Silva, Trauco, Sacko, Mangala, Gnagnon, Macon, Bakayoko, Nokoue, Calodat, Llort Midfielders Douath, Boudebouz, Camara, Benkhedim, Aouchiche, Neyou, Diousse, Youssef, Moueffek, Dieye, Ghezali, Saban, Sidibe, Mouton Forwards Thioub, Khazri, Nordin, Bouanga, Hamouma, Sako, Rivera, Crivelli

Saint-Étienne is tied with Metz at 31 points each for 18th and 19th in the standings, with Metz getting the advantage by goal differential. That 18th spot is crucial, as it gives the team a fighting chance to avoid relegation, whereas the 19th spot leads to automatic relegation.

But Saint-Étienne’s chances of avoiding direct relegation rely on this team finding a way to get points, something it hasn’t done in its last four matches.

The team is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Reims, with Eliaquim Mangala scoring the team’s lone goal in the defeat.

Predicted Saint-Etienne starting XI: Sow, Mangala, Nade, Macon, Camara, Gourna-Douath, Trauco, Boudebouz, Bounanga, Khazri; Bernardoni.

Last five results

Nice results Saint-Etienne results Lyon 3-2 Nantes (May 14) ASSE 1-2 Reims (May 14) Nantes 2-1 Rennes (May 11) Nice 4-2 ASSE (May 11) Nice 0-1 Nantes (May 7) Rennes 2-0 ASSE (Apr 30) Lens 2-2 Nantes (Apr 30) ASSE 1-4 Monaco (Apr 23) Nantes 5-3 Bordeaux (Apr 24) Bordeaux 2-2 ASSE (Apr 20)

Head-to-head