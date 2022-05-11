Nantes vs Rennes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Nantes and Rennes will meet on Wednesday in a Ligue 1 match. Rennes is currently in fourth in the league table, while Nantes is in ninth.

These sides last met in August, with Rennes coming away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Martin Terrier.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Nantes roster Goalkeepers Salin, Gomis, Bonet, Alemdar, Damergy Defenders Truffert, Bade, Aguerd, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traore, Belocian Midfielders Santamaria, Sulemana, Bourigeaud, Diouf, Tait, Majer, Ugochukwu, Martin, Doue Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Doku, Tchaouna, Laborde, Tel

Nantes enters this match on a high note, as the team defeated Nice on Saturday to claim the Coupe de France title. Ludovic Blas scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick just after the half to claim the team’s first Coupe de France title since 2000.

With three Ligue 1 games to play, Nantes is essentially done when it comes to European qualification. The team would need to win out and have all of Strasbourg, Nice, Lens and Lyon lose out, plus would need to make up a 13 goal differential with Strasbourg.

Nantes drew Lens 2-2 in its most recent Ligue 1 match, with Moses Simon scoring a pair of goals. But Lens, playing with 10 men for the entire second half, managed to come back and tie things.

Predicted Nantes starting XI: Pallois, Appiah, Sylla, Merlin, Chirivella, Cyprien, Moutoussamy, Coco, Simon, Kolo Muani; Lafont

Rennes sits fourth in Ligue 1 with 62 points. As of now, it would qualify for the Europa League. It is three points back of Monaco for a spot in the Champions League, but could still fall out of UEFA qualification completely if it falters down the stretch.

The team has a goal differential of 41 on the season, the second-best mark in Ligue 1 behind PSG.

Rennes has won its last two league matches, taking down Lorient 5-0 despite playing much of the second half down a man, then beat Saint-Étienne 2-0.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Traore, Omari, Aguerd, Truffert, Majer, Santamaria, Tait, Bourigeaud, Guirassy, Terrier; Alemdar

Last five results

Nantes results Rennes results Nice 0-1 Nantes (May 7) Rennes 2-0 ASSE (Apr 30) Lens 2-2 Nantes (Apr 30) Rennes 5-0 Lorient (Apr 24) Nantes 5-3 Bordeaux (Apr 24) Strasbourg 2-1 Rennes (Apr 20) Marseille 3-2 Nantes (Apr 20) Rennes 2-3 Monaco (Apr 15) Nantes 1-1 Angers (Apr 17) Reims 2-3 Rennes (Apr 9)

Head-to-head