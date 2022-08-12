Nantes vs Lille: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The 2020-21 champions made a comfortable start to the campaign but face a tough test against the Coupe de France holders - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend as traditional high-flyers Lille make the trip to face Nantes in an second game-week clash at Stade de la Beaujoire. The visitors arrive on the back of an opening weekend victory, while their hosts could only muster a draw.

Watch Nantes vs Lille on fuboTV (start with a free trial)

But neither side will underestimate the other's prowess, with the former having been deposed as domestic champions last term and the latter the incumbent holders of the Coupe de France, setting up a potentially mouthwatering clash between the pair.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Nantes vs Lille Date August 12, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news & rosters

Position Nantes roster Goalkeepers Lafont, Descamps, Petrić Defenders Fábio, Girotto, Pallois, Traoré, Castelletto, Voisine, Corchia, Sylla Midfielders Chirivella, Moutoussamy, Blas, Sissoko, Yepié Yepié, Simon, Merlin, Achi, Ba, Doucet, Manvelyan Forwards Coco, Mohamed, Bamba, Alfamah, Guessand, Ndilu

Having suffered the ignominy of a curtain-raiser drubbing at the hands of a free-flying Paris Saint0Germain in Israel in the Trophée des Champions last month, Nantes could only muster a goalless draw with Angers to get their new Ligue 1 season up and running.

But with plenty of the players who guided the club to knockout success term still on-board, they will know that they have a team who can upset the established order of heavy favourites this term.

Predicted Nantes starting XI: Lafont; Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois; Coco, Sissoko, Chirivella, Merlin; Blas; Guessand, Simon.

Position Lille roster Goalkeepers Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier Defenders Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Diakité, Ismaily Midfielders Martin, Yazıcı, Cabella, Gomes, André, Zhegrova Forwards Bamba, David, Lihadji, Weah, Bayo

After a struggle throughout last term to live up to their title-winning dramatics, Lille have certainly started like a train this term, with a comfortable win over Auxerre getting them off the mark in style, in no small part thanks to a first-half brace from Jonathan David.

The Canada star will be likely called on again to deliver the goods this week, but whether he can carve out the desired effect once more remains to be seen.

Predicted Lille starting XI: Jardim; Zedadka, Fonte, Ribeiro, Djalo; Andre, Gomes; David, Cabella, Bamba; Bayo.

Last five results

Nantes results Lille results Angers 0-0 Nantes (Aug 7) Lille 4-1 Auxerre (Aug 7) PSG 4-0 Nantes (Jul 31) Cádiz 0-1 Lille (Jul 29) Nantes 0-1 Rennes (Jul 27) Espanyol 2-0 Lille (Jul 24) Nantes 2-0 Lorient (Jul 23) Lille 2-2 Las Palmas (Jul 23) Caen 0-2 Nantes (Jul 16) Club Brugge 4-0 Lille (Jul 18)

Head-to-head