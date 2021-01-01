Nana scores, Zouwairatou at the double as Neman thrash Dnepr Mogilev

The Burkinabe and Cameroonian maintained their fine outings as their sides built on their winning runs in a Belarusian top-flight game

Juliette Nana scored and Moussa Zouwairatou bagged a brace for Neman as they defeated Dnepr Mogilev 5-2 in Saturday's Belarusian Women's Football Championship encounter.

Burkina Faso's Nana and Cameroon's Zouwairatou had bagged five goals and a brace respectively in their side's 11-0 win over Gomel the last time out and were hugely impactful in the win over Dnepr.

Polina Dolmatova got the contest off to a fine start as she opened the scoring for the visitors after six minutes of action before Katsiaryna Dudko doubled the lead five minutes later.

Nana netted a third of the match for Neman in the 17th minute and Zouwairatou made it four 10 minutes from the half-time break.

After the restart, however, Lyubov Gudchenko pulled one back for the hosts just two minutes into the second half of the match.

But Zouwairatou guaranteed his side's triumph with her second of the match in the 55th minute despite the hosts finding the net eight minutes later off Viktoryia Barliuhova's effort.

On returning from her one-match suspension, Zouwairatou was in action for the entire duration and has now taken her tally to 10.



Burkina Faso's Nana, who lasted the entire duration of the encounter, has now hit 13 goals in six matches this season.

The win keeps Neman in third on the Belarusian log with 15 points from six games and they will seek to consolidate on their win against Bobruichanka in their next domestic fixture on May 5.

Nana and Zouwairatou will aim to maintain their fine form for Neman in front of goal when they welcome the 11 times winners.

