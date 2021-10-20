Nagelsmann misses Bayern Munich trip to Benfica with 'flu-like infection'

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will not be present for his side's Champions League visit to Benfica after coming down with a "flu-like infection", the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Nagelsmann has enjoyed a fantastic start to life on the Bayern bench since moving from RB Leipzig over the summer.

However he will have to watch from afar as his charges look to continue their perfect start in Europe at Estadio da Luz.

What was said?

"Unfortunately, Julian Nagelsmann cannot sit on the bench today due to a flu-like infection," Bayern explained on the club's official Twitter account. "He is represented by his co-trainers, Dino Toppmoller and Xaver Zembrod. Have a good recovery Julian!"

Unfortunately, @J__Nagelsmann cannot sit on the bench today due to a flu-like infection. He is represented by his co-trainers, Dino Toppmöller and Xaver Zembrod. Have a good recovery Julian! #SLBFCB — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) October 20, 2021

Earlier reports claimed that Nagelsmann began to feel unwell in the team hotel in Lisbon and thus decided to stay behind when the rest of the Bayern squad made their way to the game as a precautionary measure.

The bigger picture

Aside from their coach, Bayern will also have to make do without two key players on Wednesday.

Alphonso Davies is out due to a hamstring problem, while Leon Goretzka is suffering from a cold which has also sidelined him for the Champions League game. The pair have been replaced by Lucas Hernandez and Marcel Sabitzer respectively in the Bavarians' first XI.

Bayern currently sit top of Group E, having picked up a perfect six points from six so far with eight goals scored and zero conceded. They also lead the Bundesliga by a single point over rivals Borussia Dortmund, having demolished Leverkusen 5-1 away from home in their last outing.

