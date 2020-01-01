Nagede Cisse on target, Henriette Akaba makes scoring debut as Minsk crush Bostor

The Ivorian and Cameroonian were at their best as their Belarusian side whipped the hosts in Thursday's league encounter

Nagede Cisse scored and Henriette Akaba made a goalscoring debut for Minsk as they thrashed Bostor 10-0 in a Belarusian Women's Premier League encounter on Thursday.

The Africans made a return to the pitch after more than a week-long holiday since their disappointing 5-4 defeat on penalties to Dinamo-BSUPC in the Belarusian Women's Cup final on August 31.

The Cup final was Akaba's competitive debut for Minsk, coming on as a 57th-minute substitute to replace Anastasia Skorynina since her signing from Turkish side Atasehir Belediyespor in August.

Smarting from the botched attempt to retain the title, the Africans put up a fine display to help Vyachaslaw Hryhara's team banish the disappointing memories of their defeat to city rivals Dinamo.

At Bostor, Anna Sas opened the scoring for Minsk after 12 minutes of the encounter before Ivorian Cisse bagged her second goal of the season four minutes later against their bottom-ranked hosts.

The rampant visitors continued their series of the onslaughts as Valeryia Belaya increased the tally in the 18th minute and Tamila Khimich added a fourth of the match 11 minutes later.

Anastasiya Kharlanova netted the fifth in the 33rd minute and Anastasiia Skorynina scored the sixth seven minutes from half-time.

After the restart, Akaba scored the seventh to break her duck in her first league appearance for Minsk in the 51st minute and Skorynina grabbed her second and the visitors' eighth on the hour mark.

In the 71st minute, Sas also hit her brace before substitute Viktoriya Tikhon wrapped up the big win 15 minutes from full-time.

Debutant Akaba, who has now scored one goal after her maiden appearance, was in action for the duration along with Cote d'Ivoire's Cisse, who scored her second goal of the season for Minsk.

Besides Akaba and Cisse, 's Alvine Niyolle was involved in the final 39 minutes for Minsk after replacing Anastasiya Kharlanova.

Despite the win, Minsk are still second on the log with 39 points from 16 matches - nine points adrift of leaders Dinamo-BSUPC.

They will hope to maintain their winning momentum against third-placed Zorka-BDU in their next league encounter on September 26.