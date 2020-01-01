Nacional vs River on US TV: How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores

Marcelo Gallardo's men enjoy a two-goal lead from the first leg but will not find things easy against the Montevideo giants

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores has reached its quarter-final stage, as the delayed 2020 competition nears its end.

Thursday brings a close to yet another last-eight clash, as Nacional seek to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit in Montevideo's Parque Central against Copa experts River Plate.

The Millonario caused little surprise last week as they brushed past the Uruguayan underdogs, with both goals coming in the second half through Gonzalo Montiel and Bruno Zuculini.

Their margin of victory could have been even wider if Rafael Borre had not erred from the penalty spot before half-time, but Nacional have nothing to lose and will surely go all out for what would be an historic comeback on the other side of the Rio de la Plata.

How to watch Nacional vs River on US TV

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel December 17 4:30pm / 7.30pm Nacional vs River Plate Fanatiz

What has happened to Nacional and River so far in the 2020 Copa Libertadores?

Nacional, whose third and to date final Libertadores title came all the way back in 1988, made a dream start to this year's competition.

Wins in all three of their opening fixtures in Group F all but clinched knockout qualification, and they went on to pick up 15 points from 18, edging out Racing Club for top spot by virtue of a superior goal difference.

The Uruguayans' rock-solid defence has been the basis of their Copa campaign, and so it proved again in the last 16 when they shut out Independiente in two 0-0 draws before prevailing on penalties to book a last-eight clash with River.

River's quest began in subdued fashion with a 3-0 defeat away to Liga de Quito in Group D, but Marcelo Gallardo's charges quickly rediscovered their best form.

's Binacional were thrashed 8-0 and 6-0 while the Millonario also picked up four points against a Sao Paulo team featuring Dani Alves, pushing the Brazilians into third place and the Copa Sudamericana while River qualified in first.

In the last-16 stage River dominated over Athletic Paranaense, racking up 39 shots over two legs to their opponents' 14. Goals proved hard to come by, though, and after tying the first leg 1-1 in Coritiba a single strike from Nicolas de la Cruz saw the Argentines over the line.

Nacional and River team news and preview

Nacional boss Jorge Giordano is without right-back Armando Mendez, who has been withdrawn from contention with a muscular complaint.

Mathias Laborda is expected to move out from the centre to fill the vacancy, with Carlos Cougo dropping back to act as left-back.

River will have to deal with two key absentees in midfield as they seek to defend their lead.

Enzo Perez is ruled out of contention due to a positive Covid-19 test, and he was joined on the sidelines by the injured Ignacio Fernandez.

The Millonario are otherwise close to full strength, with Gallardo picking 22 players to make the trip across the Rio de la Plata for Thursday's match.

Probable Nacional XI: Rochet; Laborda, Orihuela, Oliveros, Cougo; Neves, Martínez, Trasante, Rodríguez; Bergessio, Castro..

Probable River XI: Armani; Montiel, Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, Angileri; Sosa/Zuculini, Ponzio, De la Cruz; Carrascal, Borré, Suárez.

When does the 2020 Copa Libertadores finish?

The 2020 Copa Libertadores was originally scheduled to conclude with a single final in a neutral ground, the system which replaced the old format of home and away legs last year, at the end of November.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the tournament suffered almost six months of interruption, meaning that the final phases had to be pushed back into the South American summer months of late December and January.

Boca Juniors and Racing Club additionally suffered a further week's delay when the former's last-16 first leg match against Internacional was suspended due to the death of Diego Maradona. The Argentine pair played the opener of their quarter final on Wednesday, with the return taking place at the Bombonera on December 23.

Nacional vs River is the last of the other three quarter-final clashes to conclude, with the last four taking place between January 5 and 13 following a short break for the festive period.

The final proper is scheduled to be held at Rio de Janeiro's landmark Maracana Stadium on January 30.

