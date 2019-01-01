Nabil Touaizi: Manchester City youngster chooses to represent Morocco over Spain

The 18-year-old had been in contact with the Moroccan Football Federation in recent months and has opted to play for the Atlas Lions

striker Nabil Touaizi has chosen to represent the national team instead of , BBC Sport reports.

The teenager, who’s played for the Spain U17 side, had the choice of representing the European nation at senior level but has now decided to play for the North African nation, the nationality of his parents.

Touaizi moved to Pep Guardiola’s side from in 2017 and had been in contact with Moroccan coach Vahid Halilhodzic as well as the federation in the last two months to represent the Atlas Lions.

The paperwork is said to be close to completion, and the forward, part of City’s Elite Development Squad, could be named in Halilhodzic’s squad to face Libya and Gabon on October 11 and 15, respectively.

Halilhodzic is expected to name his Morocco squad for the aforementioned friendlies imminently.