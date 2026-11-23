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Kevin De Bruyne insists the prospect of Manchester City being stripped of titles would not change how he views his decade at the Etihad Stadium. Back in Manchester with Napoli, the Belgian declared his love for City's owners and admitted "everybody plays on the limit" of the rules, as he prepares to face his former club in the Champions League on Tuesday.

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De Bruyne responds to title-stripping threat

De Bruyne has insisted his achievements with City will not be tarnished if the club are stripped of titles following the Premier League's guilty verdict. City were found guilty in September of the majority of the financial charges against them, and are appealing the decision.

Speaking at a press conference at the Etihad on Monday night, De Bruyne was asked about the possibility of losing honours such as the 100-point title of 2017-18. "It still doesn't change, my football hasn't changed. Of course, in life, there are rules but everybody plays on the limit, I'd say," he said.

'I've given my all'

The midfielder, who won six Premier League titles during his 10 years at City, insisted that his legacy is secure. "I've given my all, that's not going to change in my mind, I don't think a lot of people would change in their mind how they view me as a player or how we played," he said.

"But... Ah! Everybody has their own opinion, I guess, and how people [say] 'disgrace', I can't change anything about that." De Bruyne added that his relationships with team-mates were what he valued most.

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'This is my club! I love the owners'

The Belgian made it clear that his bond with City remains as strong as ever, despite the verdict. "And honestly I still... This is my club! I love the owners, I've talked about a lot of stuff outside of football, I've even spoken to Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] how to buy a club and everything," he said.

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"I've nothing but affection for this club and that will never change! Even now, the people who treated me for 10 years exceptionally, my family and everything, that's for me the most important and for me, that is it to be honest."

Emotional Etihad return awaits

De Bruyne will now face his old club on Tuesday, as Enzo Maresca's side look to end their slump.

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The 35-year-old also hit out at reports in the Italian press about his future, saying the coverage had led to unpleasant reactions towards his wife.