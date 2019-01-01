'My adventure in China has come to an end' - Pato terminates contract with Tianjin Tianhai

The 29-year-old has bid farewell in a social media post, and has been linked with a move back to his native Brazil

Alexandre Pato has confirmed that he will be leaving after terminating his contract with Tianjin Tianhai.

Pato joined the club – then named Tianjin Quanjian – in January 2017 after a move from side .

The Brazilian striker was successful during his two years in , netting 30 league goals in 47 appearances for the club.

But the 29-year-old had failed to appear in either of Tianjin Tianhai's opening two games of the season amidst rumours that he had fallen out with the club.

And Pato has now confirmed his departure in a post on Chinese social media network Weibo.

"My dear Chinese friends, I‘d like to inform you that my adventure in China has come to an end," Pato wrote.

"When I arrived in Tianjin for the first time in 2017 I didn’t know the city at all. It was a surprise and also it was love at first sight for me.

"These two years in China were full of happy moments with my team-mates and full of new experiences. I am quite sure that China made me grow up as a man.

"I visited new cities and places, I learned new different culture and habits of this great country. I helped my team with my goals and my football to reach the Asian for the first time in the club’s history.

"I would like to thank my club, my team-mates, coaches, all the working people in the club, my fans and supporters who always sent me wishes and love and all the nice Chinese people I met during these two years in China.

"I am sure I will miss China and I am also sure that many Chinese people will miss me. We will keep in touch on this app in the future. Keep on following me and my life.



"I hope I imparted to you my big love for football and now a new adventure is about to start for me."

Pato has been linked with a move back to his native . The striker has 27 caps for Brazil but has not played for the Selecao since 2013.