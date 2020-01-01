Mwape confirms Banda's availability for Zambia's Cosafa Women's Cup campaign

The Copper Queens coach has spoken about his side's preparation and the potential involvement of the China-based forward

Zambia women's head coach Bruce Nwape says Barbra Banda will be available for the country's regional campaign in next month's Cosafa Women's Cup in .

Banda has enjoyed an incredible year so far after she inspired Zambia to a maiden Olympic Games before helping Shanghai Shengli to a second place, clinching the golden boot with 18 goals in .

Having ended her season in the Asian nation, fans are keen to watch her again at the Cosafa event since she missed out last year after inspiring the Copper Queens to a fourth-place finish in 2018.

After being pitted in Group A with Malawi and Lesotho in Thursday's draw, coach Mwape has given updates on his side's preparations.

“So far so good, of late they are looking fit," Nwape told FAZ media after Thursday evening training at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

"There are no injuries, they are all perfect. Somehow it will affect the game plan, although it will give room to the others that want to prove that they can play for the senior women national team."

On the possible involvement of the -based forward, he said: “Barbara Banda is here with us. She was in the team that played Buffaloes. She did very well.”

Zambia will launch their campaign against Lesotho on November 4 before taking on Malawi five days later at Wolfson Stadium.

Nwape will count on the presence of Banda to guide the country to the first-ever regional title.