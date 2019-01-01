'Mustafi's fingerprints all over the crime scene' - Arsenal icon Wright reflects on dramatic north London derby

The Gunners legend saw plenty of positives in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham, but believes a German defender is still a liability after conceding a penalty

offered plenty of positives to club legend Ian Wright during a 1-1 derby draw with , but Shkodran Mustafi has been told his “fingerprints were all over the crime scene” after conceding a contentious penalty.

A battle between north London rivals at Wembley Stadium on Saturday saw the spoils shared, despite both sides believing that they deserved to take more from the contest.

Aaron Ramsey fired the Gunners in front, but Harry Kane maintained his impressive record against the Gunners when levelling matters from the spot.

Article continues below

Arsenal then missed a spot-kick of their own, as Hugo Lloris kept out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and refereeing decisions dominated the post-match discussion.

Wright believes that his former club were hard done by, but concedes that a German defender did the Gunners cause few favours even when taking into account the fact that Kane was in an offside position prior to winning the penalty that he successfully converted.

The Arsenal legend told his personal YouTube channel: “It’s frustrating. It feels like a loss to me. Especially when you look at some of the referee’s decisions.

“Obviously with their penalty it was offside. And then Mustafi, his fingerprints are all over the crime scene – pushing him [Kane] in the back. They get the penalty, score the penalty.”

Wright added on Unai Emey’s tactical approach to a crunch clash: “I thought the manager got the shape right.

“The team he put out there, if they performed like they did in the first half and get at people, get tight to people, make sure they can’t turn, make sure [Christian] Eriksen doesn’t get time, don’t give Harry Kane time, don’t give [Heung-min] Son time.

“Harry Kane didn’t have his greatest game and Eriksen as well – we negated those players and we played well. First half we attacked them and caught them on the break, which was the plan.”

Arsenal could easily have walked away with all three points.

Outside of Aubameyang’s failure from 12 yards, fellow frontman Alexandre Lacazette also endured a frustrating afternoon in front of goal.

Their inability to deliver a winner has led to the Gunners slipping out of the Premier League’s top four, but Wright believes there is still plenty of cause for optimism heading forward.

He added: “The chances that Laca missed, then the penalty miss, you have to be positive with it because we went there positive, attacked them and should have won the game on chances alone.

“The boss has to get a lot of credit. And Ramsey as someone who is leaving the club, the first half performance and the way he plays knowing he is leaving is a magnificent effort.”

Ramsey has a pre-contract agreement in place with Serie A champions Juventus, but showed the passion in his play and goal celebration against Tottenham that Arsenal are going to need if they are to continue progressing in the and this season.