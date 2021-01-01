Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches
Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.
All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.
The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.
The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.
How to watch Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona
Mushuc Runa have enjoyed a fine run of form in recent weeks, winning their last two games and going unbeaten since the first day of the season.
With 14 points they sit third and could level Barcelona and Emelec at the summit with victory on Friday.
Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.
Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.
Four consecutive wins took them to the summit in the current campaign, but results have slowed down in recent weeks and they now share the summit with Emelec, with their last victory coming in bizarre circumstances when Aucas were forced to forfeit after 15 minutes, having only fielded seven players.
Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz, where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.
You can watch all of the 2021 Serie A season live on Fanatiz.
Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 16
|5pm/8pm
|Mushuc Runa vs Barcelona
|Fanatiz
What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?
|Date
|Time (US PT / ET)
|Match
|Channel
|April 17
|1pm/4pm
|Macara vs Orense
|Fanatiz
|April 17
|3:30pm/6:30pm
|Aucas vs Olmedo
|Fanatiz
|April 17
|6pm/9pm
|Guayaquil City vs LDU Quito
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|11am/2pm
|Deportivo Cuenca vs Catolica
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|1:30pm/4:30pm
|Independiente del Valle vs 9 de Octubre
|Fanatiz
|April 18
|4pm/7pm
|Emelec vs Tecnico Universitario
|Fanatiz
|April 19
|5pm/8pm
|Mata vs Delfin
|Fanatiz