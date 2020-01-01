Muller 'not interested' in Germany call-up after Low dismisses talk of return

While in form at club level, the veteran is unlikely to be called upon again by his nation and he's not fussed about it

Thomas Muller says he is "not interested" in returning to the squad after Joachim Low rated his chances of a recall as "relatively low".

Head coach Low shocked German football in March 2019 when he announced World Cup-winning stalwarts Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were no longer in his plans.

Muller, who has 100 caps for Germany, said at the time he was "totally dumbfounded by this decision out of the blue" .

The 30-year-old has been in fine form since the turn of the year, scoring in four consecutive games for Bayern before Sunday's 0-0 draw with title rivals at the Allianz Arena.

Some had suggested this could be enough to persuade Low to reconsider his position on Muller, but the Germany coach told Sky on Sunday: "The probability [of a recall] is relatively low if everyone is fit.

"Thomas has scored a few times in the second half of the season. I am pleased, but I said we would go with the young players. That is what we have to maintain.

"However, if things should happen that you do not expect, it is clear you will have to look again."

Speaking after the draw with Leipzig, Muller himself said: "I'm not interested in it at all. I care about this team [Bayern] and winning trophies with them, ideally three."

Sunday's result means Bayern remain one point ahead of Leipzig at the Bundesliga summit, and Muller was disappointed by his side’s failure to take control of the game.

“There was a lot in it but there was also nothing in it,” he said. “We missed making this game our game. We started well but didn't turn our chances into goals.

“The problem was that both teams can live a bit with the 0-0 draw. It’s annoying that we also wanted to live with the 0-0.

“From the 70th minute, none of the teams wanted to take the big risk. We knew that Leipzig’s game was the transition game. That's why we made the game a bit slow, but it also inhibited us. It's OK. But I can only go to bed satisfied if we win.”