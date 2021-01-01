Muller & Hummels return to Germany squad for Euro 2020 after two-year absence

The former Bayern Munich team-mates will be part of Joachim Low's set-up at this summer's tournament

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have returned to Germany's squad for Euro 2020 after a two-year absence.

The pair have been named in Joachim Low's final 26-man selection for the tournament, which is due to kick off on June 11.

Bayern Munich forward Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels were both exiled from the international fold in 2019 as Low sought to usher in the country's next generation of stars, but the head coach has performed a U-turn ahead of Germany's latest major tournament appearance.

What's been said?

Hummels, who played alongside Muller at Bayern between 2016 and 2019, took to Twitter to express his delight after being recalled to the international fold.

"I am really happy and proud to play for Germany again," he said.

Ich bin sehr glücklich und stolz wieder dabei zu sein @DFB_Team



I am really happy and proud to play for 🇩🇪 again https://t.co/cNt8vzkwb6 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) May 19, 2021

Muller also responded to the news, posting an image of himself smiling with the caption: "Back again."

Muller and Hummels' records for Germany

Muller made his international debut back in 2010 and since racked up 100 caps for Germany, scoring 38 goals along the way.

Hummels, meanwhile, has appeared in 70 games for his country to date and has five goals to his name, with both men forming part of Low's World Cup-winning squad in 2014.

Who else made the Germany squad?

Six Premier League players have also made the final cut, including Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, with Arsenal's Bernd Leno set to serve as a backup goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer.

Bayern wonderkid Jamal Musiala has been called up after confirming his decision to represent Germany instead of England earlier this year, while Monaco's Kevin Volland and Freiburg left-back Christian Gunter are the two more surprising inclusions with the pair only boasting 11 caps between them.

Germany's Euro 2020 squad in full

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (FC Arsenal)

Defenders: Antonio Rüdiger (FC Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Niklas Süle (Bayern München), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Atalanta Bergamo), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Christian Günter (SC Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

Midfielders/Attackers: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Serge Gnabry (Bayern München), Kai Havertz (FC Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Leon Goretzka (Bayern München), Timo Werner (FC Chelsea), Thomas Müller (Bayern München), Leroy Sane (Bayern München), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jamal Musiala (Bayern München), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Kevin Volland (AS Monaco)

