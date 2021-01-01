Muller blames Bayern attack for UCL quarter-final defeat to PSG - 'If it ends 6-3 to us nobody can complain'

The Bavarians conceded three times, but their porous defence would have been less of an issue if they had been ruthless at the other end

Thomas Muller has called into question Bayern Munich's attack as he set out to explain why the squad fell 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The renowned playmaker said that while PSG's front line was essentially unstoppable, he expected the Bavarians to do better in a back-and-forth affair and show clinical finishing, despite the absences of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Hansi Flick's side fell behind 2-0 before Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised. Kylian Mbappe's 68th-minute strike broke the deadlock, however, and gave PSG the advantage heading into the second leg.

What has Muller said?

"We need to score significantly more goals," Muller told Sky Sports. "Of course, you can always discuss conceding goals, but I think if it ends 6-3 for us, then nobody can complain.

"That's the way it is now, we've laid the egg in our own nest. And now we have to chase the deficit, that's for sure."

Muller went on to emphasise that defensive mistakes were not the biggest problem for Bayern.

"We didn't really allow that much," he said. "If we showed the killer instinct that often distinguishes us, we would have seen a completely different game.

"It's also clear that you can never completely shut down Paris' offensive. ... We have an attacking approach, that's why we score a lot of goals, that's why we win a lot of games and today we missed a lot of big chances."

Flick takes positives from defeat

"With the scoring chances we had, it could have been a different result," Flick said to Sky. "But we are satisfied with the way we played. The way we played football was top. This team never gives up. My compliments.

"We will try everything to get to the semi-finals."

