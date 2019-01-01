MSL Week 3 Round-up: Kedah surge to top spot as favourites were held

A new table leader emerged following the conclusion of matchday three of the Malaysia Super League.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Only five Malaysia Super League were held in week three, with another side taking over the top spot on goal difference.

On Friday, Johor Darul Ta'zim were held to a 2-2 away draw to Terengganu FC. It only took the hosts seven minutes to open the scoring through Khairul Izuan Rosli's goal, and almost conceded the equaliser in the 32nd minute when the referee awarded a penalty, but Diogo Santos' strike missed the target. The visitors' relentless pressure was however rewarded in the 62nd minute with another penalty, and this time Terengganu-born Safawi Rasid did not miss from the spot, and just six minutes later Santos gave them the lead following a corner kick. The momentum switched hands, and the Turtles' pressure paid off in the 90th minute, Kamal Azizi Zabri squeezing in the late equaliser.

The Kuala Lumpur vs Perak clash meanwhile was postponed to allow the Bos Gaurus to focus on their AFC Champions League play-off match.

On Saturday, rounds one and two match winners Melaka United and Pahang played out a 1-1 draw in a controvesial encounter at the Hang Jebat Stadium. A mistake by Melaka goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat allowed Herold Goulon to open the scoring in the fifth minute, but the visitors could not add to the opener despite being presented with more chances to extend their lead. It went downhill for the Elephants after the 79th-minute sacking of midfielder Azam Azih for a second yellow. Custodian Helmi Eliza Elias' foul on Casagrande in the 87th minute was punished with a penalty, which was put away by Safiq Rahim for the equaliser.

Petaling Jaya City (PJ) recorded their first ever MSL win, edging PKNP FC 3-2 in Manjung in a pulsating match. The hosts struck first through Kalidou Yero's goal in the 29th minute, and it took the visitors until late in first half to find the equaliser, Pedro Henrique's stunning free kick from long range. Seven minutes into the second half, Hafiz Ramdan gave the hosts the lead again, his strike taking a wicked deflection and dip on its way in. Only in the 74th minute the visitors drew level again, thanks to Giancarlo's header, and they would get the winner three minutes from time; R. Barathkumar's stunning shot from outside the box sailing into top corner.

Kedah shot up to the top spot, cruising to a 4-0 win over Felda United at home. Their goals were scored by Zaquan Adha (16'), Ammar Almubaraki (42'), Shakir Hamzah (53') and Fadzrul Danel Nizam (74').

In the only match to be held on Sunday, Selangor's campaign took a turn for the worse, falling to a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Shah Alam Stadium co-tenants PKNS FC. The goals were scored by Nicholas Swirad (23'), Kpah Sherman (50'), Chan Vathanaka (79') and Romel Morales (90+1').

KEDUDUKAN TERKINI LS3 unifi LIGA SUPER 2019#unifiLigaSuper2019 pic.twitter.com/Kb5flYOO9G — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) February 17, 2019

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!