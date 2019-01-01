MSL Week 2 Round-up: League favourites bare their fangs

Three teams tore away from the rest of the pack over the past weekend, on Malaysia Super League matchday two.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia Super League week two matches were played, with three teams tearing away from the rest of the pack.

On Friday, Johor Darul Ta'zim compounded Kuala Lumpur's misery, thumping the visitors 4-1. Although the City Boys were initially able to hold the hosts back, a needless foul by Hisyamudin Sha'ari late in the first half gave away a penalty, which was then put away by Gonzalo Cabrera. In the second half, Syafiq Ahmad and new signing Diogo Santo's goals in the 52nd and 59th minutes stretched their lead. Sylvano Comvalius' 77th minute strike pulled one back for Kuala Lumpur, but all hopes of a comeback were dashed when Azrif Nasrulhaq restored the hosts' three-goal lead with his 89th-minute strike.

Perak meanwhile failed to take advantage of their home advantage, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kedah, in a match bogged down by a bizarre refereeing dispute.

On Saturday, Pahang made it two wins in two games, edging East Coast rivals Terengganu FC 3-0 at home. Star striker Dickson Nwakaeme opened the scoring early on in the 13th minute, but only in the 51st minute did they add their second, when Herold Goulon nodded in a corner kick. Malaysia striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha sealed the win in the 90th minute, poking in a short pass by Nwakaeme from the left.

Melaka United recorded an away win, beating PKNS FC 1-0. A 24th-minute penalty goal by Safiq Rahim was all that separated the two sides in Shah Alam.

Selangor continued their unimpressive form, this time held to a 1-1 away draw against newcomers Petaling Jaya City, with both goals in the match coming from the spot. Selangor goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid invited more scrutiny on his abilities, when a careless foul by him in the 80th-minute was punished by the referee with a penalty, which was then converted by Pedro Henrique. Fortunately for the visitors, a foul at the opposite end 10 minutes later resulted in a penalty for them, and Rufino Segovia did not miss from the spot.

In the only match to be held on Sunday, Felda United's encounter against PKNP FC at home also ended in a 1-1 draw. Thomas Abbey headed in the opener for the visitors nine minutes from halftime, and the hosts were made to wait for the equaliser. Skipper Hadin Azman made it two goals in as many matches, his 68th-minute free kick hitting the wall, but carrying enough swerve to still curl into the back of the net.

