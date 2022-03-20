Moustapha Cisse scores late winner on Serie A debut for Atalanta, just weeks after playing for refugee side in eighth tier of Italian football
Moustapha Cisse completed his meteoric rise from amateur football to Serie A on Sunday by scoring the winner for Atalanta on his debut against Bologna.
Less than a month ago Cisse, 18, was playing for a team composed entirely of refugees in the eighth tier of the Italian game.
The Guinea national was subsequently snapped up by Atalanta's academy at the end of February and has wasted no time in showing off his talents, netting within 15 minutes of entering the action to give his club a valuable victory.
Editors' Picks
Watch Cisse's incredible winner off the bench (UK and US only)
Cisse's new team-mate hails fairytale hero
After the final whistle, the teenager was carried off the field on the shoulders of his team-mates; and defender Merih Demiral could not hide his delight at his impact.
“It was important to win tonight, I am very happy for Atalanta and for Cisse, because he already settled in really well during training,” the former Juve man told DAZN.
“He deserved this goal and from the next game he will do even better.”