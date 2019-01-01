Moussa Djenepo: Southampton winger vows to ‘work very hard’ to return from injury

The Mali international sustained damage to his tendons but the winger is hopeful of an early return from the injury

winger Moussa Djenepo has promised to ‘work very hard’ in order to return early from injury.

The 21-year-old has missed the Saints’ last three games against Bournemouth, Portsmouth and last weekend’s defeat against Hotspur after sustaining damage to his tendons.

The Mali international has enjoyed a good start to life at St Mary's Stadium since his summer move from Belgian side Standard Liege, scoring two goals in three Premier League games, including his match-winner against .

Last week, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted Djenepo will be sidelined for a longer period than he anticipated.

The winger has, however, vowed to do his best to return early from the injury setback and continue to make his fans happy.

“Difficult for me, my family, the fans and my friends, but only the work pays, I work very hard to return on the field to take the pleasure of playing and to give pleasure to my faithful fans who have always supported me,” Djenepo posted on Instagram.