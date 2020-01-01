Mourinho attacks Premier League managers for touchline antics and insists he is 'a great example of good behaviour'

The Portuguese coach feels a number of his colleagues deserve to be punished for how they behave in the dugout following his run-in with Jurgen Klopp

Jose Mourinho has renewed his attack on Premier League managers for their touchline behaviour, while insisting he is "a great example of good behaviour".

Mourinho has fallen foul of the Football Association's wrath several times during his time in , having previously had two spells at and one at before his current stint with .

The Portuguese, who was famously handed a touchline ban in 2016 after kicking a water bottle during a 1-1 draw between United and West Ham, was involved in another heated incident after watching his Spurs side lose 2-1 at on Wednesday.

An undertone of hostility was detected as Mourinho exchanged words with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after the final whistle, with the former revealing the details of the conversation in his post-match interview.

"I told him [Klopp] the best team lost and he disagreed, but that's his opinion," he said. "If I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there. That's animated? For some reason I am different."

The night before, Pep Guardiola escaped punishment after seemingly trying to grab the fourth official's electronic board before four minutes of stoppage time were shown at the end of 's 1-1 draw at home to .

Mourinho doesn't understand why his peers continue to get away with such behaviour, as he told Sky Sports ahead of Spurs' clash with on Sunday.

"I was for many years a good example of bad behaviour on the touchline, and I was always punished for it," he said.

"In this moment, I honestly consider myself - and I believe the referees feel the same - a great example of good behaviour on the touchline, but I see others doing incredible things, some of them going in a direction I would never go, and nothing happens. This I can speak about, because I live it. I live day-by-day [on] the touchline."

Asked why the likes of Klopp and Guardiola seem to be immune from any retrospective action, Mourinho responded: "Probably because we don't say anything."

The Tottenham head coach went on to praise his Leicester counterpart Brendan Rodgers, whom he admires for carving out a successful career through nothing but hard work and dedication.

"Brendan had to go to lower divisions and smaller clubs before he reached Liverpool and [ ] and went to Leicester," said Mourinho. "Nothing was given to him on a silver plate. I always felt he was a young guy with talent and desire to learn.

"He's a fantastic coach. That's the only thing I can say, it's nothing to do with our relationship, and I'm really happy he's doing so well."