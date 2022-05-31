'One of us' - Mourinho bids farewell to Maitland-Niles as Arsenal loanee departs Roma

The Englishman won a Europa Conference League winners' medal with the Giallorossi, but is now returning to Emirates Stadium

Jose Mourinho has bid farewell to Ainsley Maitland-Niles as the Arsenal midfielder departs Roma following his six-month loan at Stadio Olimpico.

Arsenal sent Maitland-Niles out on loan to Roma in January after he fell down the squad pecking order under Mikel Arteta, with no option to buy included in the deal.

The 24-year-old was also unable to force his way into Mourinho's starting XI. He only made 12 appearances for the Giallorossi across all competitions and is now due back at Emirates Stadium.

What has Mourinho said about Maitland-Niles?

Three of Maitland-Niles' outings for Roma came in the Europa Conference League, so he was eligible for a winners' medal following their victory over Feyenoord despite being left on the bench.

The England international has taken to social media to say goodbye to Giallorossi supporters while expressing his delight after helping the club make "history" by clinching their first piece of silverware in 14 years.

"Great way to end the season," he wrote on his Instagram story.

"Thank you to the Roma fans, players and staff for embracing me and believing in me as one of their own for the short period of time spent at the club. What an experience to be a part of history with the club."

Even though Maitland-Niles wasn't a regular for Mourinho, the Portuguese manager is sad to see him go and has insisted that he remains an honorary member of his Roma squad.

"We will miss you. One of us," Mourinho said in a reply to the Arsenal loanee's post.

What next for Maitland-Niles?

Maitland-Niles will report to pre-season training at Arsenal this summer, with his current contract at the Emirates not due to expire until 2023.

It remains to be seen whether he will play any part in the club's 2022-23 campaign as it has been reported that the Gunners would be willing to let him go for as little as £8 million in the transfer window.

Wolves and Crystal Palace have both been linked with Maitland-Niles, whose eight-year spell at Arsenal now appears to be drawing to a close.

