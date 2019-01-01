'Mourinho engineered Man Utd exit perfectly' - Scholes claims Portuguese 'didn't want to be there'

The former Red Devils midfielder believes a manager ousted from his position at Old Trafford was always looking for a way out in the 2018-19 campaign

Jose Mourinho “engineered his move away perfectly”, says Paul Scholes, with a Manchester United legend convinced that the Portuguese “didn’t want to be there” towards the end of his Old Trafford reign.

The Red Devils parted company with a high-profile manager in December after seeing a 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool drop them to a new low in what had already been a testing campaign.

Mourinho had faced plenty of criticism prior to being shown to the exits, with former United favourites such as Scholes among his many detractors.

The 55-year-old has, however, been accused of bringing about his own downfall, with there a suggestion that he was always looking for a way out once the going got tough.

Scholes told TV2: “I felt he didn't want to be there.

“He engineered his move away perfectly in the end.

“His press conferences were embarrassing, so negative, it was obvious in the end the players didn't want to play for him. The right thing happened in the end.”

While Mourinho had few admirers among those who once represented United with such distinction, he also clashed with those at his disposal on a regular basis.

Reports of a rift with star midfielder Paul Pogba rumbled on until one of them was finally taken out of the equation, while the affable Antonio Valencia was also said to have incurred the wrath of an outspoken coach.

“He fell out with Antonio Valencia who is the nicest man in the world. It’s impossible to fall out with Antonio Valencia,” said Scholes.

“That was a big sign for me that something wasn’t quite right.”

Scholes also stands by everything he said about Mourinho and his underperforming United side before the axe was wielded, with the Red Devils having toiled for long periods under a manager full of excuses.

The ex-England international added: “I was just being honest about the questions put to me and what I was seeing from the manager.

“He started complaining very early on in pre-season, saying the kids weren’t good enough, which I didn’t like from the start.”

With Mourinho gone, United have started to rebuild their season under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has overseen six successive victories in all competitions and has helped to haul the Red Devils back to within six points of the Premier League’s top four.