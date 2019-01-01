Mourinho claims to be no ‘enemy’ of Man Utd and addresses Eriksen’s future at Spurs

The Portuguese is preparing for a first reunion with the Red Devils since his sacking in December 2018 and expects a mixed reception at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho says he is “not a villain” and no “enemy” of as he prepares to return to Old Trafford with for the first time since he was sacked by the Red Devils.

The Portuguese spent two-and-a-half years in the most demanding of managerial hot-seats before being relieved of his duties in December 2018.

Some 12 months on, Mourinho is readying his current club for a Premier League meeting with one of his former employers.

Article continues below

He accepts that a mixed response to his presence is to be expected from the locals in Manchester, but hopes that his work with United is respected – with three trophies having been collected during his debut campaign in 2016-17.

Mourinho told reporters when quizzed on his relationship with the Red Devils: “I’m not a villain, I’m not an enemy.

“I’m the coach that is trying to win at Manchester United. [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer is the guy that is going to try and win the game for United so of course, they’re going to support him and not support me.

“I feel good, I like to play big matches, I like to play against the best teams and go back to a place where I was happy.

“I have a great relationship with the Manchester United supporters. I went back as a pundit and I was humbled by such a beautiful reception.

“Tomorrow I go back as the coach of the team that will try and beat Manchester United.

“I understand that what they want is the exact opposite of what I want. Of course, during the match I expect them to forget me.”

Among those that Mourinho will have at his disposal on Wednesday is international Christian Eriksen.

It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will figure for Spurs, with little light being shed on a situation which has a talented playmaker running down his contract towards free agency.

Pressed for an update on that standoff, Mourinho said: “I am not going to discuss these individual things. I am speaking with Mr Levy about it and speak with all the players about it.

“We try to understand every detail, but it’s not something I am going to discuss with you. They are great professionals, big relationship with Tottenham.”

Mourinho was, however, happy to sing the praise of others, saying of newly-crowned Asian Player of the Year Heung-min Son: “I’m in love with that guy. Fantastic player, fantastic boy.”

He was also quick to talk up Dele Alli, with the England international having enjoyed a welcome return to form since Mourinho succeeded Mauricio Pochettino.

“I think [Alli] can do anything he wants” added the news Spurs boss.

“He has the talent, the right age, experience playing at the highest level. He has everything, it’s just a question of motivation every day.”