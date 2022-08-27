Mourinho: I was ashamed of my Roma players in the first half against Juventus

Jose Mourinho told his Roma players he was ashamed of them after a poor first-half showing in their 1-1 draw with Juventus on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma went 1-0 down to Juventus early in the Serie A encounter and failed to react before half-time. Mourinho was absolutely brutal in his team-talk, telling his players he was "ashamed" to be their coach.

WHAT MOURINHO SAID: The Portuguese coach revealed to DAZN: “I told my players at half-time that I was ashamed of them. It wasn’t a tactical issue, it was their attitude. We can’t come here and play like this. I was telling Salvatore (Foti) on the bench, pray that it’s only 1-0. Because losing 1-0 is a fantastic result after that first half performance and we were very fortunate.

“We did absolutely nothing, it was pure luck. It was a very different team in the second half, although unfortunately I didn’t have many options to bring off the bench, with Zaniolo and Wijnaldum injured."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Roma now sit on seven points after three games and join a host of clubs on the same number of points. The inaugural Europa Conference League winners will be hoping they can push off from that success and reach the Champions League for the first time sine 2019.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's team host Monza on August 30, before travelling to Udinese on September 4. They then start their European adventure away to Ludogorets on September 8.