Mount revelling in midfield role after helping Chelsea to latest win

The England youngster impressed throughout at Turf Moor on Saturday and admitted he is happier in a more central position

Mason Mount is delighted to have claimed a place in the Blues' midfield, affirming that it is the position in which he feels most comfortable.

The 21-year-old has played across the pitch for his side so far in 2020-21, including stints on both wings.

But it is in a more central role that he has thrived, as he showed in a fantastic display to take down on Saturday.

Mount contributed an assist for Kurt Zouma to net the second goal of Chelsea's 3-0 away win, which takes the Blues up to fourth in the Premier League standings, and the youngster hopes he will continue in his favoured spot for some time to come.

"I am a number eight and a midfielder," the international explained to Chelsea's official website after the final whistle at Turf Moor.

"I have always been in my whole career, so it is natural for me to play in there and I know I have started a bit wider this season, but I love playing in midfield.

"It is my position and the fluidity we had in the game with the wingers [was good today]."

A fine afternoon for Frank Lampard's charges was marred by a potentially serious injury setback for Christian Pulisic.

The ex- star was forced out in the warm-up before kick-off and now faces a scan on his injured hamstring, as revealed by Lampard after the game.

"I felt sorry for Christian, he felt his [hamstring] in the warm up so hopefully he is back soon," Mount added.

"He is an unbelievable player. We dedicated the win to him today. Timo [Werner] came in and was brilliant as were all the players after a tough week.

"It was a tough week this week, three away games. A lot of travelling and flights, so we didn't have a lot of time to recover for games but today I thought we were brilliant.

"Winning the game, winning the fight, matching them up and then we knew what we could do on the ball. I thought we did brilliantly and it showed in the scoreline."