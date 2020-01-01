'Mount criticism is very harsh, he's a top talent' - Rice defends 'driven' England team-mate

The West Ham midfielder doesn't believe his Three Lions colleague deserves to have his quality questioned having seen him play up close

Declan Rice has defended his "driven" team-mate Mason Mount, insisting the criticism he has received is "very harsh".

Mount found himself in the headlines during the last international break following Jack Grealish's call up to the Three Lions squad.

The star impressed on his first start for England, providing an assist and earning the man of the match award during a 3-0 friendly victory over , but was subsequently dropped for a UEFA Nations' League doubleheader against and .

More teams

Mount returned to the starting XI ahead of Grealish, and although the playmaker scored in the 2-1 victory over Belgium, he was ineffective in the 1-0 defeat against Denmark, leading to question marks over Southgate's selection policy.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Mount dismissed talk of being 'teacher's pet' in the squad prior to the 3-0 win over Ireland on Thursday, telling reporters: “I’m a player that wants to do their best for the team and work hard. And maybe people take that the wrong way, I don’t know.

“I’m not one to really look too much into social media and that side of it. I know it’s big in football now, especially when the fans are not at the stadium.

"It doesn’t really bother me too much."

Southgate included both men in his line up as England beat Ireland in their latest friendly outing, and he is now under pressure to hand Grealish his first competitive minutes away at Belgium on Sunday.

Rice doesn't believe Mount deserves to have his quality questioned after proving himself at both club and international level, having played alongside the midfielder since their days in Chelsea's youth academy.

Asked if the social media scrutiny the Chelsea talisman finds himself under has been discussed in the dressing room, the West Ham star told a pre-match press conference: “No, we don’t speak about it but I think it is very harsh. I witness it when we train here and I have trained with him since he was a kid so I know what his mentality is like.

"I know how hard-working and driven he is so it is no surprise that Gareth and Frank pick him. If you give any Premier League manager a chance to pick him, they will pick him because as an individual, he is a top talent - so definitely I think the criticism is very harsh.”

Rice added on the prospect of Mount and Grealish playing in the same team on a more regular basis: "If you look at Jack and you look at Mason, they are playing in two different areas of the pitch.

"Mason at Chelsea is playing as an attacking eight and Jack at Villa is playing off the left. I think you all saw the other night that they can play together, I am sure.

"They are both great players that we should be valuing. For the nation and for me, as someone who gets to play with these players we’re lucky that we get to play with such talents.”