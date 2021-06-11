Mostovoy pulls out of Russia squad after positive Covid-19 test

The 23-year-old winger will miss the tournament after he was found to have contracted coronavirus

Andrey Mostovoy has had to withdraw from the Russia squad ahead of Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old has tested positive for Covid-19 just a day before their tournament opener against Belgium.

Dynamo Moscow defender Roman Evgeniev has taken Mostovoy's place in the 26-man squad.

What has been said?

"There has been a change in the Russian team's bid for UEFA Euro 2020," Russia announced on social media.

"In connection with the unfavourable result of the PCR testing of Andrey Mostovoy, the coaching staff decided to include defender Roman Evgeniev in the team for the tournament instead."

How important is Mostovoy to Russia?

The winger and striker made his national team debut in a friendly defeat to Sweden last October and now has eight caps to his name.

Mostovoy returned to Zenit St Petersburg last summer after spending a year on loan at Sochi.

He featured 33 times last season as the Russian giants won the league and cup double.

What about Evgeniev?

Mostovoy's replacement has played just once for Russia, having faced Serbia in a UEFA Nations League clash in November.

But the 22-year-old was a key player for Dynamo Moscow, making 29 appearances in all competitions as they finished seventh in the Premier Liga.

