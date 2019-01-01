Moses Simon beats Mehdi Abeid to Nantes award

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has been announced as the Canaries’ best player for last month, following his electrifying displays

Moses Simon has been named Player of the Month for October, beating international Mehdi Abeid to the prize.

The 24-year-old scored four goals last month to see off competition from Abeid, Nicolas Pallois and Andrei Girotto to win the individual accolade.

The Super Eagles star started the month on a high, scoring the match-winner against Nice. He then went on to notch a hat-trick in their 8-0 Cup win against Paris.

🏆 @Simon27Moses est votre Canari du mois d'octobre by @ILIANE_INFO, avec 6⃣2⃣ % des voix !



Ses 4⃣ buts 👇 pic.twitter.com/BLqkqGZmpv — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) November 9, 2019

In total, the winger has five goals in 13 games, since his summer loan switch from Spanish club .

The forward will be expected to replicate his goalscoring form in ’s qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho on November 13 and 17 respectively.